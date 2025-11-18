GV’s Rhys Hughes on why hiring should actually be your last resort

Rhys Hughes has led talent at Adobe, Rubrik, and now GV—so when he talks about hiring, you listen. In this episode, Rhys joins Nolan to challenge conventional recruiting wisdom and lay out what actually works at the highest levels of hiring. From betting on internal talent to exposing the flaws in "time to hire," Rhys unpacks how world-class companies build teams—and why your next great hire probably isn’t on LinkedIn.

Key takeaways:

- Why hiring should be your last resort (and what to do instead)

- The hidden costs of prioritizing speed over quality

- How to earn trust before you need to hire

- The underrated power of emotional intelligence in exec hiring

