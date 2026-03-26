What we're cooking: Claude Code, MCPs, & AI Sourcing
Stephanie Tsimis
26 Mar 2026 • 1 min read
In our first "What we’re cooking" segment, Nolan and Siadhal share what they’ve been building—and what it signals about where AI recruiting workflows are heading.
Siadhal demos the latest from Metaview’s AI sourcing agent: sourcing candidates from past conversations, not just the public web, and finding highly specific profiles—like designers who were at Stripe during its early growth.
Nolan walks through a custom executive search dashboard he built from scratch with Claude Code in under an hour.
We cover how to:
- Tap into past candidate conversations as a high-signal sourcing layer
- Leverage nuanced prompts to unlock a new level of precision in AI sourcing
- Build custom dashboards and workflows in under an hour—no technical expertise required
Check out the full episode on:
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