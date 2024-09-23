Data report: The impact of the AI-enabled recruiter

It’s official. The data proves that recruiters who are not utilizing AI are being left behind.

We ran a survey with over 380 recruiters and recruiting leaders around the globe to understand the cold, hard impact of AI on their productivity.

Check out our full data report on "The impact of the AI-enabled recruiter" here.

The results are clear. AI-enabled recruiters are getting more done, faster.

In this post, we give you a quick rundown of some of the high-level takeaways from the findings. Be sure to check out the full report to see the rest of the insights and understand how you can leverage AI to operate at the highest level of recruiting.

7 key takeaways from "The impact of the AI-enabled recruiter"

Here are some of the key insights we uncovered about how top-performing recruiters are using AI and the impact they're seeing as a result. Check out the full report to see the complete findings.

1. The main reason recruiting teams adopt AI is to save time and increase productivity.

Though the majority of recruiters actually have yet to implement AI in their work, the ones who have already adopted AI have done so for one main reason: to boost their efficiency. In fact, 92% of TA pros we surveyed said that the reason they started using AI was to save time and increase productivity.

2. Summarizing unstructured conversational data is the most common task recruiters are asking AI to help them with.

We looked into aggregated, anonymized data about how recruiters are interacting with Metaview's AI Assistant chatbot to get a sense for what they're asking AI for help with. The most common types of queries are around tasks like summarizing candidates' experience or recalling specific details about their skills and qualifications.

3. AI skills are fast becoming a must-have.

Though AI-enabled recruiters still make up the minority, we're seeing that knowing how to leverage AI is quickly becoming a skill recruiters will need to pick up to remain competitive. 93% of the recruiters and recruiting leaders we surveyed said that they believe AI skills are necessary for the job.

4. Most recruiters believe that AI will have a positive impact on their job.

Contrary to all the doom-mongering narratives out there, most recruiters have a positive outlook on how AI will affect their careers, with 74% saying they think AI has already had or will have a positive impact on their career trajectory.

5. AI is already saving recruiters massive amounts of time.

It should come as no surprise that AI-enabled recruiters are seeing serious efficiency benefits, with 42% of AI-enabled recruiters saying they would lose "massive" amounts of productivity if they were no longer able to use AI. And 89% of AI-enabled recruiters say the main benefit they get from AI is time savings and increased productivity.

6. AI-enabled recruiters get more done.

Top AI-enabled recruiters are supercharging their efficiency by speaking to 25% more candidates per week versus their counterparts who aren’t using AI. They’re also spending 41% less time on administrative tasks like writing up candidate notes. That equates to hours per week they get back to spend on higher-leverage work.

7. Team-wide adoption of AI results in an outsized impact.

The AI-enabled recruiter is only so effective on their own. Organizations with a centralized AI strategy will see impacts compound. We found that recruiters whose teams have centrally implemented AI across the hiring process get through 66% more screens per week vs. recruiters who are using AI only in their individual work.

So if you haven’t joined the AI revolution, what are you waiting for?

Download the full report to arm yourself with all the data and best practices about how AI is enabling recruiters to do the best work of their lives.