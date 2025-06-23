New capital. Same mission: better hiring, powered by AI

Today, I’m pumped to share that we’ve raised a $35M Series B, led by GV (Google Ventures), with continued backing from existing investors: Plural, Vertex Ventures, Seedcamp, and Coelius Capital. True Equity, Victor Riparbelli (founder of Synthesia), and Barney Hussey-Yeo (founder of Cleo) have also joined the round.

This isn’t just fuel for growth. It’s a bet from some of the best in the business that the future of hiring looks very different from the past. And Metaview is building the platform to make that future real.

With over 3,000 customers, more than 3 million conversations captured, and now $50 million in total funding, we’re ready to build the go-to platform for companies going all-in on AI-first hiring strategies.

Hiring still runs on vibes and that’s not good enough.

To go back to why we founded Metaview:

At Uber and Palantir, Shahriar and I saw the problem up close. Even with plenty of tools and systems, recruiting was still one of the most manual and data-starved parts of the business.

Hiring was a big priority, but it always took months at a time. Key information was scattered. Feedback was unclear. And decisions were based on gut instinct more than anything else. That led to painful processes and inconsistent choices. Patterns were hard to see. And important hiring loops often fell apart because no one had the full picture.

Ask ten people what makes a “great hire,” and you’ll get ten different answers. The problem isn’t judgment — it’s lack of data. The most valuable insights in hiring come from interviews, intake calls, and debriefs. But until recently, that information was hidden, slowing down decisions right when speed matters most.

Interviews are the source of truth. We’re turning them into intelligence.

We started Metaview with the conviction that interviews, and other hiring conversations, are the richest source of signal in the hiring process. They contain the context, nuance, and alignment that make or break great decisions.

Check the date on this tweet from our co-founder and CTO, Shahriar 🤯:

In late 2022, the launch of GPT-3.5 changed what was possible. We rebuilt Metaview as an AI-native platform from the ground up. Since then, we’ve captured and analyzed over 3 million interviews, helping modernize hiring for thousands of companies like Deel, Brex, Deliveroo, Quora, True and more.

With results that speak for themselves:

30+ minutes saved after every hiring conversation

2 hours saved per job post created

30% decrease in interviews per hire

92% increase in hiring confidence

And the tool keeps getting smarter. It adapts to your unique workflows, language, and hiring philosophy. Metaview isn’t just easy to use. It’s flexible by default. Built to integrate seamlessly into your stack, without being limited by the constraints of legacy systems.

A suite of AI agents. Purpose-built for recruiting.

This new capital lets us move faster: expanding our product surface area, deepening integrations, and delivering more of the intelligence our customers rely on.

We’re focused on building an AI platform that will re-engineer recruiting with AI at its core. That means delivering a suite of AI agents that will:

Remove hiring toil like notes, job posts, and debrief prep

Improve hiring decisions through structured, data-rich insights

And eventually recognize talent better than any human by compounding intelligence from every conversation

Today our platform consists of 4 products:

AI Notetaker : captures interviews for accurate, structured notes

: captures interviews for accurate, structured notes AI Job Posts : drafts and maintains job descriptions instantly based on intake calls

: drafts and maintains job descriptions instantly based on intake calls AI Answers : delivers reliable context on candidates, roles, and process

: delivers reliable context on candidates, roles, and process AI Reports: gives teams visibility into what’s working and where to improve

We’re growing our team in London and our new office in San Francisco across engineering, go-to-market, and operations. If you’re looking for real ownership, the chance to move fast, and the opportunity to help shape how the next generation of companies hire, now’s the time to join.

Alongside this, we’re investing in helping the industry move with this tectonic shift. The 10x Recruiting community will give forward-thinking recruiters, RecOps, and Talent pros the best resources, support, and connections they need to master AI in their hiring workflows. Stay tuned for more.

Grateful and just getting started.

To our customers, investors, and team: thank you. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but more excited about what’s ahead.

If you’re hiring, there’s never been a better time to see what AI can really do. Try Metaview for free. It honestly takes minutes to get started.

And if you want to help build what’s next, we’re hiring across the board. Join us and help shape how the next generation of companies hire.

The future of hiring won’t build itself. Let’s get to work.

Siadhal & Shahriar

🫡🫡