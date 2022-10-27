Announcing our SOC 2 Compliance

Security has always been a fundamental part of everything we build at Metaview, and protecting our customers’ data remains our priority. We’re happy to announce we’re reaffirming that commitment by successfully completing our SOC 2 Type I audit. We partnered with Vanta through the process and received an audit from the experts at Insight Assurance. We’ll soon follow with our SOC 2 Type II audit as we continue to maintain the highest security standards in our products.

What is a SOC 2 audit?

SOC 2 is considered the gold standard for security compliance for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. It’s a comprehensive set of strict requirements for organizational, information, and product security.

Our Type I audit confirmed that we’ve implemented the right set of practices and patterns to keep our customers’ data secure. These include strict employee access controls, storage and network security measures, vulnerability scanning and remediation, and many others. The upcoming Type II audit will prove we’re consistently maintaining the highest levels of oversight and monitoring of our systems over time.

Why does SOC 2 compliance matter?

Visibility into signal-rich interview data is critical for Metaview customers to make informed hiring decisions, and we believe it’s our duty to make sure that data is protected. We’ve completed the external audit to ensure our security practices are comprehensive and that we’re upholding ourselves to the highest industry standards so that customers can focus on running great interviewers, not worrying about their data.

What’s next for security at Metaview?

As we continue investing in the security of our products, we’ll soon complete a Type II audit.

Our SOC 2 Type I and II compliance will add to our existing robust security and privacy measures which include customizable data-retention, granular access controls, and candidate opt-in support.

If you want to know more about security at Metaview or to see the Type I report, email security@metaview.ai.