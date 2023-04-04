Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Certification

We’re happy to share that we’re reaffirming our commitment to the highest standards of security by successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II audit. We partnered with Vanta through the process and received an audit from the experts at Insight Assurance.

What is a SOC 2 audit?

SOC 2 is considered the gold standard for security compliance for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. It’s a comprehensive set of strict requirements for organizational, information, and product security.

We completed our Type I audit last year, which confirmed that we implemented the right set of practices and patterns to keep our customers’ data secure. These include strict employee access controls, storage and network security measures, & vulnerability scanning and remediation, to name a few. Our recent Type II audit proved we’re consistently maintaining the highest levels of oversight and monitoring of our systems over time.

Why does SOC 2 Type II certification matter?

High-quality, AI-generated interview notes are critical for Metaview customers to save time and focus on the human parts of hiring, and we believe it’s our duty to enable those productivity enhancements while protecting customer and candidate data. We’ve completed the external audit to ensure our security practices are comprehensive and that we’re upholding ourselves to the highest industry standards so customers can focus on running great interviews, not worrying about data protection.

What’s next for security at Metaview?

Our SOC 2 Type II certification adds to our existing robust security and privacy measures which include customizable data-retention, granular access controls, and candidate opt-in support. We’ve also recently launched a pioneering, privacy-first feature called Transient Mode, which provides AI-generated interview summaries without the need to take a recording. In Transient Mode, our AI summarizes an interview as it’s happening “on-the-wire” and forgets all audio and video data as soon as it’s processed. At the end of the call, there’s no recording of the conversation — only the AI-generated notes.

If you want to know more about security at Metaview or to see the Type II report, email security@metaview.ai.