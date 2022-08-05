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What’s new at Metaview:
Application Review

Wednesday, April 159am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Speakers
Elyse Bogdan
Elyse BogdanEngagement Associate,
Metaview
Nick Mayhew
Nick MayhewProduct Engineer,
Metaview

Join us live for a walkthrough of the latest Metaview updates, including a deep dive into Application Review.

What’s included:

  • A quick update on upgrades across our notetaker, outreach, and reporting agents.
  • A deep-dive into our new application review agent and how teams are cutting down inbound application screening time by 50%.

Sign up for the live demo.