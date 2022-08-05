What’s new at Metaview:
Application Review
Wednesday, April 159am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Speakers
Elyse BogdanEngagement Associate,
Metaview
Metaview
Nick MayhewProduct Engineer,
Metaview
Metaview
Join us live for a walkthrough of the latest Metaview updates, including a deep dive into Application Review.
What’s included:
- A quick update on upgrades across our notetaker, outreach, and reporting agents.
- A deep-dive into our new application review agent and how teams are cutting down inbound application screening time by 50%.