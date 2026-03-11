Ashby integrations: 10 tools that make your ATS more powerful

Ashby has quickly become one of the most popular platforms for modern recruiting teams. It combines an applicant tracking system (ATS), recruiting CRM, scheduling automation, and advanced analytics into a single platform designed to manage the entire hiring process.

But even a powerful recruiting platform benefits from the right integrations.

The best Ashby integrations extend the capabilities of your ATS by connecting it with specialized tools that support specific parts of the hiring process—from interview documentation to scheduling, background checks, and HR onboarding. When implemented well, these integrations help recruiting teams reduce manual work, capture better hiring data, and move candidates through the pipeline more efficiently.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best tools that integrate with Ashby and help you get more value from your ATS.

Key takeaways

Ashby integrations extend the power of your ATS . Ashby already provides a strong foundation for managing hiring workflows, but integrations allow teams to connect the platform with other tools they rely on. This creates a more complete recruiting ecosystem.

. Ashby already provides a strong foundation for managing hiring workflows, but integrations allow teams to connect the platform with other tools they rely on. This creates a more complete recruiting ecosystem. The best integrations capture and structure hiring data automatically . Many recruiting processes still rely on manual documentation and scattered information. Tools that automatically capture interview insights, scheduling data, or candidate updates can dramatically improve visibility into hiring decisions.

. Many recruiting processes still rely on manual documentation and scattered information. Tools that automatically capture interview insights, scheduling data, or candidate updates can dramatically improve visibility into hiring decisions. Great integrations reduce recruiter administrative work. Recruiters and hiring managers spend a significant amount of time on administrative tasks such as taking interview notes, coordinating schedules, or updating candidate records. The right integrations eliminate many of these repetitive steps, allowing teams to focus more on engaging candidates and making better hiring decisions.

What is Ashby?

Ashby is an all-in-one recruiting platform built to help modern talent teams manage the entire hiring process from a single system.

At its core, Ashby is an applicant tracking system (ATS), but the platform goes far beyond traditional ATS functionality. It combines several key recruiting tools into a unified system, including:

Candidate tracking and pipeline management

A recruiting CRM for sourcing and nurturing candidates

Interview scheduling automation

Structured interview scorecards and feedback

Advanced analytics and reporting

One of its biggest differentiators is an emphasis on recruiting analytics . Many ATS platforms offer basic reporting, but Ashby provides deeper visibility into hiring performance with funnel conversion rates, time to hire , pipeline health, and recruiter productivity .

Because Ashby is highly configurable and integration-friendly, it also works well as the central hub of a modern recruiting technology stack. This makes Ashby integrations an important part of how many recruiting teams extend and customize their hiring workflows.

Why recruiting teams trust Ashby

While many ATS platforms focus primarily on candidate tracking, Ashby was built to support the full operational needs of modern talent teams.

Several factors have helped make Ashby a trusted platform for growing organizations.

Built for high-growth hiring teams . Startups and fast-growing organizations often need to hire quickly while maintaining consistent processes and hiring quality. Ashby helps teams manage this complexity by allowing them to build structured pipelines, standardized interview stages, and repeatable workflows. As hiring volume increases, these processes help maintain consistency across recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers.

. Startups and fast-growing organizations often need to hire quickly while maintaining consistent processes and hiring quality. Ashby helps teams manage this complexity by allowing them to build structured pipelines, standardized interview stages, and repeatable workflows. As hiring volume increases, these processes help maintain consistency across recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers. Powerful recruiting analytics . Many ATS platforms provide only basic reporting, which can make it difficult for recruiting leaders to understand what’s working and where bottlenecks exist. These insights help recruiting leaders identify inefficiencies, improve hiring processes, and make more informed decisions about recruiting strategy.

. Many ATS platforms provide only basic reporting, which can make it difficult for recruiting leaders to understand what’s working and where bottlenecks exist. These insights help recruiting leaders identify inefficiencies, improve hiring processes, and make more informed decisions about recruiting strategy. Flexible workflows and automation . Teams can configure interview stages, feedback forms, automation rules, and approval processes. Automation features also help reduce administrative work by triggering actions such as interview scheduling, candidate updates, or internal notifications.

. Teams can configure interview stages, feedback forms, automation rules, and approval processes. Automation features also help reduce administrative work by triggering actions such as interview scheduling, candidate updates, or internal notifications. Integration-friendly architecture. Ashby is designed to connect with other tools that support different parts of the recruiting process. Rather than forcing teams to rely on a single platform for everything, Ashby works well as the central hub of a broader recruiting technology stack. Ashby integrations are an important part of how teams extend the platform’s capabilities.

What to look for in Ashby ATS integrations

Not every integration adds meaningful value to an HR workflow . When evaluating tools that connect with Ashby, recruiting leaders and HR operations teams should focus on integrations that improve efficiency, data quality, and collaboration.

Here are some of the most important factors to consider.

Automatic data synchronization

The best integrations automatically sync relevant data between systems. Candidate information, interview feedback, hiring decisions, and activity history should flow seamlessly into Ashby so the ATS remains the single source of truth for recruiting data.

Without reliable synchronization, teams risk creating fragmented data across multiple tools.

Reduced manual work

Recruiters and hiring managers often spend significant time on administrative tasks. Good integrations should reduce the need for manual updates, duplicate data entry, or chasing feedback from interviewers.

The goal is to let recruiters focus more on candidate engagement and strategic hiring decisions rather than repetitive tasks.

Improved hiring insights

Some integrations enhance the quality and structure of recruiting data. This can improve how hiring teams evaluate candidates and measure hiring performance. Better data ultimately leads to better hiring decisions.

For example, tools that standardize interview feedback or capture structured insights strengthen the signal available in the ATS.

Reliable native integrations

Whenever possible, prioritize native ATS integrations or direct API connections.

Native integrations tend to be more reliable, easier to maintain, and better supported by both platforms. They also typically provide deeper functionality than basic automation tools.

Strong security and compliance

Recruiting tools handle sensitive candidate information, including personal details and interview feedback.

Any integration should meet strong security and privacy standards to ensure candidate data remains protected.

Ashby has a few key tools that make it easier to connect the platform with other software systems. These capabilities help organizations extend the platform’s functionality and integrate it with the rest of their recruiting infrastructure.

Ashby API

Ashby offers a robust API that lets you build custom integrations and workflows.

With the API, organizations can:

Access recruiting data from Ashby

Sync candidate information with internal systems

Build custom reporting pipelines

Automate operational processes

This is particularly useful if you have internal engineering resources or custom recruiting infrastructure.

The API also lets third-party tools build deeper integrations with Ashby, which helps expand the platform’s ecosystem.

Ashby Chrome extension

Ashby’s Chrome extension lets recruiters import candidates directly from sites like LinkedIn without needing to manually enter information into the ATS.

The extension lets you:

Capture candidate profiles while browsing

Quickly add prospects to the recruiting pipeline

View candidate information while sourcing

This makes it easier to keep candidate records up to date while working across multiple sourcing platforms.

Together, Ashby’s API and Chrome extension help create a flexible foundation for building a connected recruiting tech stack.

The 10 best Ashby integrations

The following tools integrate with Ashby to help recruiting teams streamline workflows, capture better hiring data, and improve collaboration across the hiring process.

They span several parts of the recruiting stack, including interview documentation, communication, scheduling, background checks, HR systems, and automation.

We’ll start with one of the most impactful integrations for improving interview quality and reducing recruiter administrative work.

1. Metaview

Best for: ensuring quality recruiting data flows into Ashby.

The quality of decisions made in Ashby depends on the quality of the information stored inside it. Metaview automatically captures, structures, and enriches key hiring data.

Instead of relying on incomplete notes or inconsistent feedback, Metaview ensures that the information feeding into Ashby is clear, structured, and actionable. Interviewers provide more complete and consistent feedback without needing to spend additional time writing summaries.

Metaview also strengthens the top of the funnel through smart sourcing. The platform identifies and surfaces relevant candidates automatically , filling your recruiting pipeline with high-quality prospects that can be reviewed and added to Ashby.

Metaview performs instant application review , which filters out low-quality applications before they enter the recruiting workflow.

Another powerful capability is the ability to rediscover candidates already in your ATS . Metaview plucks relevant candidates from past pipelines, so recruiters can re-engage strong prospects who might otherwise be overlooked.

As a result, recruiting teams get:

More detailed interview documentation

Structured feedback aligned with scorecards

Less administrative work for interviewers and recruiters

Better visibility into hiring decisions inside Ashby

Together, these capabilities ensure that the information flowing into Ashby—from candidate discovery to interview insights—is higher quality, better structured, and easier for hiring teams to act on.

2. Slack

Best for: real-time recruiting collaboration.

Slack is one of the most widely used collaboration tools for modern organizations. And its integration with Ashby helps recruiting teams keep hiring conversations in one place.

With Slack connected to Ashby, teams can receive real-time updates about recruiting activity directly in their communication channels. This reduces the need to constantly check the ATS and helps keep hiring stakeholders aligned.

Common use cases include:

Notifications when candidates move between pipeline stages

Alerts when interviews are scheduled or completed

Reminders for interview feedback submissions

Updates when offers are sent or accepted

These notifications can be shared in dedicated hiring channels so recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers stay informed throughout the process. Recruiters can quickly share candidate profiles or request input from hiring managers without leaving Slack.

For distributed teams in particular, this type of integration helps ensure recruiting conversations remain visible and collaborative.

3. GoodTime

Best for: interview scheduling automation.

Scheduling interviews is one of the most time-consuming parts of the recruiting process. GoodTime handles scheduling logistics directly within the recruiting workflow.

When integrated with Ashby, GoodTime can coordinate interview availability, automatically propose meeting times to candidates, and manage complex interview panels. This significantly reduces the amount of back-and-forth communication typically required to schedule interviews.

Key benefits include:

Automated coordination across interviewer calendars

Faster scheduling for multi-stage interview processes

Reduced administrative work for recruiting coordinators

A smoother experience for candidates

Because scheduling data is synced with Ashby, interview events and updates remain visible within the ATS, ensuring the recruiting team always has an accurate view of the hiring pipeline.

For companies that run high interview volumes, automation tools like GoodTime can dramatically improve recruiting efficiency and provide a more professional experience for candidates.

4. Checkr

Best for: automated background checks.

Background checks are typically a final step in the hiring process. Checkr initiates background checks directly from within Ashby once a candidate reaches the appropriate stage in the hiring process. This eliminates the need to manually transfer candidate information between systems.

The integration also helps keep candidate records up to date by syncing screening status and results back into Ashby. Recruiters and hiring managers can easily track progress without needing to switch platforms.

Key benefits include:

Trigger background checks directly from Ashby

Automatic status updates within the ATS

Faster turnaround on screening results

A more streamlined candidate experience

By embedding background check workflows directly into the ATS, teams can reduce delays between offer acceptance and final hiring approval.

5. Deel

Best for: global hiring and compliance.

Deel helps organizations manage international employment by handling contracts, compliance, and payroll for global hires. When integrated with Ashby, Deel helps simplify the transition from candidate to employee for international hires.

Once a candidate is hired in Ashby, relevant information can be synced into Deel to begin the onboarding and employment process. This reduces the administrative burden on recruiting and HR teams, particularly when hiring in regions where employment regulations and payroll requirements can vary significantly.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Streamlined onboarding for international hires

Automated contract creation and management

Compliance support across multiple jurisdictions

Centralized payroll for global employees and contractors

For companies hiring talent worldwide, integrating Deel with Ashby helps ensure that global hiring processes remain compliant and efficient.

6. BambooHR

Best for: syncing recruiting data with your HRIS.

BambooHR is a popular HR platform that helps teams manage employee data, onboarding, and HR operations. Integrating BambooHR with Ashby lets you seamlessly transfer new hire information from the ATS into the HR system once a candidate accepts an offer.

Instead of manually recreating employee records, the integration automatically syncs candidate details, role and department information, start dates, and compensation data.

This reduces administrative work for HR teams and helps ensure data remains consistent across systems. Additional benefits include:

Faster onboarding workflows

Fewer data entry errors

A smoother handoff between recruiting and HR teams

By connecting Ashby with an HRIS like BambooHR, organizations can create a more seamless transition from hiring to employee onboarding.

7. DocuSign

Best for: sending offer letters and employment contracts

Once a hiring decision is made, recruiters need a fast and reliable way to send and manage offer letters. DocuSign integrates with Ashby to streamline this process and reduce the manual steps involved in sending employment agreements.

Candidate information stored in Ashby can automatically populate key fields in the document, reducing the need for manual editing. Hiring teams can then track the signing process in real time, ensuring offers move quickly from approval to signature.

Key benefits include:

Sending offer letters directly from Ashby workflows

Automatic population of candidate and role details

Real-time tracking of document signatures

Faster turnaround between offer approval and acceptance

For recruiting teams managing a high volume of offers, integrating DocuSign with Ashby helps make the final stage of the hiring process faster and more consistent.

8. Rippling

Best for: employee onboarding and workforce management

Rippling is a workforce management platform that combines HR, payroll, IT, and employee onboarding into a single system. Once a candidate is marked as hired in Ashby, key information can automatically sync into Rippling to initiate onboarding workflows.

This lets HR teams set up payroll, benefits, and IT access without manually re-entering candidate information.

Benefits of the integration include:

Automatic creation of employee records after hiring

Streamlined onboarding processes

Faster setup of payroll and benefits

Reduced manual data entry between recruiting and HR systems

By connecting Ashby with Rippling, companies can ensure that new hires move seamlessly from the recruiting pipeline into the broader employee management system.

9. Zapier

Best for: custom recruiting workflow automation

Every recruiting team uses a slightly different combination of tools. Zapier connects Ashby with thousands of other applications, allowing teams to automate workflows without needing custom engineering work.

Using Zapier, recruiting teams can build automated processes—often called “Zaps”—that trigger actions when certain events happen in Ashby.

For example, teams can automatically:

Send candidate updates to Slack channels

Log recruiting data in spreadsheets or dashboards

Trigger HR or IT workflows when a candidate is hired

Send notifications when interview feedback is submitted

While native integrations are typically the most robust option, Zapier can help fill gaps and extend Ashby’s connectivity across a broader set of systems.

10. Google Workspace

Best for: calendar scheduling and communication

Google Workspace supports many of the everyday tools that recruiting teams rely on, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Meet. Calendar integration lets interview scheduling tools check availability across interviewers and automatically create calendar events for scheduled interviews.

Email integration helps recruiters manage candidate communication more efficiently, ensuring outreach and interview coordination remain connected to the recruiting workflow.

Key benefits include:

Calendar synchronization for interview scheduling

Automatic creation of interview events

Easier coordination across interviewer calendars

Integrated candidate communication workflows

Because many organizations already rely on Google Workspace for daily operations, integrating it with Ashby helps ensure that recruiting workflows fit naturally into the tools teams already use.

Deeper Ashby integration means more efficient recruiting

The right Ashby integrations let recruiting teams reduce administrative work, improve collaboration across hiring stakeholders, and capture better data throughout the hiring process. Instead of juggling disconnected tools, recruiters can build a technology stack where information flows smoothly into the ATS.

And the most impactful integrations are often those that improve the quality of information inside the ATS itself.

Tools like Metaview help ensure that the data flowing into Ashby—from candidate discovery to interview feedback—is structured, searchable, and useful. Better information leads to better hiring outcomes, stronger collaboration, and more reliable recruiting analytics.

For recruiting leaders and HR operations teams, building the right set of integrations around Ashby can transform the ATS from a system of record into a true hiring operating system.

Ashby integration FAQs

What are the best Ashby integrations?

Some of the most widely used Ashby integrations include Metaview, Slack, GoodTime, Checkr, Deel, DocuSign, BambooHR, Rippling, Zapier, and Google Workspace.

Integrations help recruiting teams automate manual tasks, reduce duplicate data entry, and centralize hiring information. This makes it easier to manage recruiting workflows and improve visibility into hiring performance.

How does Metaview integrate with Ashby?

Metaview integrates directly with Ashby to improve the quality of information flowing into the ATS. It automatically captures structured interview notes, supports smart sourcing to help fill pipelines, surfaces relevant past candidates already in Ashby, and helps filter applications so recruiters can focus on the strongest candidates.

How do Ashby integrations improve recruiting workflows?

Ashby integrations allow recruiting teams to connect specialized tools to their ATS so information flows automatically between systems. This reduces manual work, keeps candidate data centralized, and helps hiring teams move candidates through the pipeline more efficiently.

Instead of managing recruiting tasks across multiple disconnected platforms, integrations allow teams to run hiring workflows directly from Ashby.

Are Ashby integrations difficult to set up?

Most Ashby integrations are designed to be straightforward to implement. Many tools offer native integrations that can be configured in just a few steps from the platform’s integration settings.

For companies with more complex workflows, Ashby’s API and automation tools can support custom integrations built by internal teams or external vendors.

Can Ashby integrations help improve hiring decisions?

Yes. Integrations can improve hiring decisions by ensuring that more complete and structured information is captured throughout the hiring process.

For example, integrations that capture interview insights, standardize feedback, or surface relevant candidates from past pipelines can help hiring teams evaluate candidates more consistently and make more informed decisions.

How should recruiting teams choose which integrations to add?

Recruiting leaders should prioritize integrations that address the biggest operational bottlenecks in their hiring process.

For many teams, the most valuable integrations focus on areas such as interview documentation, scheduling, background checks, and onboarding. Tools that improve the quality of recruiting data or reduce recruiter administrative work typically deliver the greatest impact.

Can Ashby work as the central hub of a recruiting tech stack?

Yes. Many organizations use Ashby as the central system of record for hiring data while connecting other tools around it through integrations.

By keeping candidate records, interview feedback, and hiring decisions centralized in the ATS, teams can build a flexible recruiting tech stack while maintaining a single source of truth for recruiting operations.