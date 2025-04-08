Stop sourcing like it’s 2015: Chris Adams’ masterclass on future-proofed sourcing
Metaview
9 Apr 2025 • 1 min read
In this episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan sits down with sourcing OG Chris Adams—sourcer #1 at Uber, former Talent Partner at Atomic, and founder of TalentHerder—for a masterclass on modern sourcing. Chris dives into what most recruiters get wrong about calibration, why it's the most critical step in building an effective top-of-funnel, and how to avoid wasting weeks sourcing candidates your hiring manager won’t even want to meet.
Chris breaks down:
- Why calibration is everything—and how to run it right (sync > docs, always)
- The only outreach metrics that matter (hint: it’s not just how many DMs you blast)
- The sniper-vs-volume debate and how to actually build dual funnels of approach
- Why sending a 5th follow-up isn’t desperate—it’s smart
Whether you're a recruiter, sourcer, or founder doing your own outbound, this one is packed with actionable strategies you can put to work today.
