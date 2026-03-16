Inbound applications are up 45% year-over-year, driven by the AI boom. AI makes it easier than ever to apply everywhere.

And volume isn't slowing down. High-quality candidates are getting lost. And recruiters are burning out.

So we built the fix.

Metaview Application Review is the most powerful agent for inbound recruiting that understands your definition of great. It reviews and evaluates every inbound applicant, calibrated to your exact standards and hiring objectives.

You get 24/7 review and real-time candidate evaluation. Always with your team in control.

AI scales consistency and capacity

Reviewing hundreds of applications a day isn't sustainable. It leads to missed high-potential talent, slower response times, and a weaker candidate experience.

AI is your perfect partner here. Not to replace human intuition, but to help handle the operational load.

With Metaview Application Review, you get:

100% of candidates reviewed. No one falls through the cracks or sits in a black hole.

No one falls through the cracks or sits in a black hole. 10x recruiter capacity. AI helps triage the inbound surge, so your team can focus on more high-leverage work.

AI helps triage the inbound surge, so your team can focus on more high-leverage work. 92% reduction in screening time. The AI flags low-fit profiles so you can focus on the ~8% that actually match your bar.

Real-time evaluation — always with human final say

Most application review tools score candidates once and leave it there. If your criteria change, you wait for results to catch up.

Metaview works differently. AI instantly reviews 100% of inbound applications based on your exact criteria, so your team can identify who to move forward at 100x the speed without missing any hidden gems. When you update your criteria or give feedback on a candidate, the entire pool updates immediately.

Embedded in your workflow

Metaview Application Review is built directly into the same platform where your team already sources, interviews, and hires. That means:

Inbound and outbound in one place. Review inbound applicants and run outbound sourcing from the same system.

Review inbound applicants and run outbound sourcing from the same system. Decisions sync to your ATS. Accept/reject actions push straight back to Greenhouse or Ashby — no copy-paste, no tab-switching.

Accept/reject actions push straight back to Greenhouse or Ashby — no copy-paste, no tab-switching. No new tool to adopt. If you're already using Metaview for Notes, Sourcing, or Reports, Application Review is right there alongside them.

Our application review agent is available now for Greenhouse and Ashby users, and we'll continue to add support for other ATS integrations.

Book a demo to see the most powerful application review agent in action.