The best Greenhouse ATS integrations for modern recruiting teams

As hiring operations scale, many organizations aim to centralize their workflows around a single platform that serves as the system of record for recruiting. And for many companies, that platform is Greenhouse.

Greenhouse is one of the most widely adopted applicant tracking systems (ATS), helping recruiting teams run consistent interview processes, track candidate pipelines, and make more data-driven hiring decisions.

But even a powerful ATS like Greenhouse doesn’t operate in isolation.

The right Greenhouse integrations let recruiting teams connect specialized tools for scheduling, collaboration, background checks, onboarding, and automation. When these tools integrate seamlessly with the ATS, they help reduce manual work, improve the quality of hiring data, and streamline recruiting workflows.

In this guide, we’ll explore some of the best Greenhouse integrations and how they can help teams get more value from their ATS.

Key takeaways

Greenhouse integrations extend the capabilities of your ATS

The most valuable integrations improve the quality of hiring information

The best Greenhouse ATS integrations reduce recruiter administrative work

What is Greenhouse?

Greenhouse is an applicant tracking system (ATS) designed to help organizations run structured and scalable hiring processes. It helps recruiting teams manage candidate pipelines and track applicants throughout the hiring journey.

Some of Greenhouse’s core capabilities include:

Candidate pipeline and application management

Interview kits and structured scorecards

Hiring plans that define evaluation criteria

Recruiting analytics and reporting

Workflow automation and approvals

The platform encourages teams to define interview questions, competencies, and evaluation criteria ahead of time. This ensures candidates are assessed consistently across interviewers and roles.

Greenhouse is widely used by mid-size and enterprise organizations with complex hiring processes and multiple stakeholders.

Through its partner marketplace and API infrastructure, Greenhouse connects with hundreds of recruiting, HR, and productivity tools. This makes it easier for organizations to build a recruiting technology stack that extends the capabilities of the ATS while keeping hiring data centralized in one system.

Why Greenhouse is a go-to ATS

Greenhouse has become one of the most widely adopted ATS platforms among growing and enterprise organizations. Several factors explain why these companies choose Greenhouse as their central hiring platform:

Structured hiring methodology : Recruiting teams can create kits that include standardized questions, competencies, and interview scorecards. This helps ensure candidates are evaluated consistently across interviewers and stages of the hiring process.

: Recruiting teams can create kits that include standardized questions, competencies, and interview scorecards. This helps ensure candidates are evaluated consistently across interviewers and stages of the hiring process. Widely adopted by scaling and enterprise companies : Greenhouse is commonly used by organizations that have multiple recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers involved in each hiring process. Recruiting teams can easily coordinate hiring decisions across departments and locations.

: Greenhouse is commonly used by organizations that have multiple recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers involved in each hiring process. Recruiting teams can easily coordinate hiring decisions across departments and locations. Mature integration ecosystem : You can connect the ATS with a wide range of tools that support different parts of the recruiting workflow. These include scheduling platforms, background check providers, HR systems, communication tools, and automation platforms.

: You can connect the ATS with a wide range of tools that support different parts of the recruiting workflow. These include scheduling platforms, background check providers, HR systems, communication tools, and automation platforms. Flexible workflows and automation: Greenhouse lets you configure pipelines, interview stages, and approval workflows. Automation also helps reduce administrative work by triggering actions such as notifications, interview scheduling updates, or candidate stage changes.

Greenhouse provides several built-in capabilities that make it easier for organizations to connect the ATS with other systems. These tools help companies extend the platform’s functionality while keeping recruiting data centralized.

Greenhouse Harvest API

The Greenhouse Harvest API lets organizations access recruiting data programmatically. With the API, you can build custom integrations that sync candidate information, extract reporting data, and automate recruiting workflows.

Many third-party tools also use the Harvest API to build deeper integrations with Greenhouse.

For organizations with internal engineering resources, the API provides a flexible way to connect Greenhouse with internal systems or data platforms.

Greenhouse Chrome extension

Greenhouse also offers a Chrome extension that supports sourcing workflows.

Recruiters can use the extension to add candidates directly from websites such as LinkedIn and other professional platforms. This helps capture candidate information quickly without requiring manual data entry inside the ATS.

Tangibly, you can capture candidate profiles while browsing, add prospects to Greenhouse pipelines, and access candidate information without switching tabs.

And candidate data enters the ATS more efficiently.

Greenhouse Partner Marketplace

Greenhouse maintains a large partner marketplace where you’ll find its approved integrations. This ecosystem makes it easier for recruiting teams to extend Greenhouse with specialized tools while maintaining a connected recruiting technology stack.

The marketplace includes hundreds of tools across categories such as scheduling, background checks, HR systems, communication platforms, and recruiting automation tools.

The 10 best Greenhouse integrations

Greenhouse connects with hundreds of tools across the recruiting ecosystem. Below are some of the most valuable tools that integrate with Greenhouse, starting with one that helps improve the quality of candidate insights inside the ATS.

1. Metaview

Best for: improving the quality of information inside Greenhouse

The quality of hiring decisions depends heavily on the quality of information captured during the interview process. Metaview helps improve the signal inside Greenhouse by automatically capturing, structuring, and enriching hiring data.

Instead of relying on incomplete notes or inconsistent feedback, Metaview ensures that interview insights and candidate information are clearly documented and easy for hiring teams to review inside the ATS. During interviews, Metaview captures detailed notes and organizes them so they map directly to Greenhouse scorecards.

As a result, recruiting teams benefit from:

More detailed interview documentation

Structured feedback aligned with Greenhouse scorecards

Less administrative work for interviewers and recruiters

Better visibility into candidate evaluations inside the ATS

Metaview also automates sourcing. The platform automatically identifies relevant candidates and helps recruiters build pipelines more efficiently. It also rediscovers candidates already in Greenhouse, spotting relevant profiles from previous pipelines who may be a fit for open roles.

Metaview performs instant application review , flagging poor-fit applicants before they move deeper into the hiring workflow. This keeps pipelines cleaner and ensures hiring teams spend more time evaluating strong candidates.

Together, these capabilities help ensure that the information flowing into Greenhouse is high quality, structured, and useful for structured hiring decisions.

2. Slack

Best for: recruiting team collaboration

Slack is one of the most common communication tools used across modern organizations. When integrated with Greenhouse, it keeps hiring conversations and updates visible across the organization.

The Slack integration sends notifications about key recruiting activity directly within Slack channels. This helps hiring managers, interviewers, and recruiters stay aligned without constantly switching back to the ATS.

Common notifications include:

Alerts when candidates move to new pipeline stages

Interview scheduling updates

Reminders for interview feedback submissions

Notifications when offers are created or accepted

Recruiters can also quickly share candidate profiles or request input from hiring managers within Slack conversations, helping accelerate hiring decisions.

3. Calendly

Best for: interview scheduling

Interview scheduling is one of the most time-consuming operational tasks in recruiting. Calendly helps automate much of this coordination by letting candidates schedule interviews based on real-time calendar availability.

Recruiters can send scheduling links to candidates, who can then select interview times that fit both their schedule and interviewer availability.

Key benefits include:

Candidate self-scheduling for interviews

Automatic syncing with recruiter and interviewer calendars

Faster scheduling for early-stage interviews

Reduced coordination work for recruiting teams

Because interview events are synced with Greenhouse, scheduling updates remain visible within the ATS, helping recruiting teams maintain accurate candidate timelines and interview records.

4. Checkr

Best for: background checks.

Checkr integrates with Greenhouse to streamline background screening and keep the hiring process moving efficiently. Recruiters can initiate background checks directly from within Greenhouse once a candidate reaches the appropriate stage of the hiring pipeline.

The integration also syncs screening status and results back into Greenhouse, giving recruiters and hiring managers full visibility into the process without leaving the ATS.

Key benefits include:

Initiating background checks directly from Greenhouse

Automatic updates to candidate records

Faster screening turnaround times

Reduced manual data entry for recruiting teams

By embedding background check workflows directly into the ATS, teams can ensure the final stage of the hiring process runs smoothly and efficiently.

5. Gusto

Best for: payroll and HR onboarding.

Gusto is a popular HR and payroll platform that manages employee onboarding, payroll, and HR operations after a candidate is hired. Integrating Gusto with Greenhouse lets you seamlessly transfer candidate information into the HR system once an offer is accepted.

Instead of manually recreating employee records, key information can automatically sync from Greenhouse to Gusto, including:

Candidate personal information

Job title and department

Compensation details

Start date

This helps HR teams begin the onboarding process immediately while reducing the risk of manual data entry errors.

6. Kallidus

Best for: structured employee onboarding

Kallidus focuses on employee onboarding and people operations workflows. It helps organizations deliver a more structured and consistent onboarding experience for new hires.

When integrated with Greenhouse, Kallidus can help automate a wide range of onboarding tasks, including:

Preparing employee documentation

Assigning onboarding tasks to managers and HR teams

Coordinating IT setup and access

Tracking onboarding progress

These workflows ensure new hires receive a consistent onboarding experience, while reducing operational work for HR teams.

7. DocuSign

Best for: sending offer letters and employment contracts.

Recruiting teams need a fast and reliable way to send offer letters and finalize employment agreements. DocuSign integrates with Greenhouse to reduce the manual work involved in managing hiring documents.

Recruiters can generate and send offer letters directly from Greenhouse workflows. Candidate information stored in the ATS automatically populates key fields in the document, eliminating the need to manually edit each contract.

Recruiters and hiring managers can also track the signing process in real time, ensuring offers move quickly from approval to signature.

Key benefits include:

Sending offer letters directly from Greenhouse

Automatic population of candidate and role details

Real-time tracking of document signatures

Faster turnaround between offer approval and acceptance

For recruiting teams managing multiple offers across roles and departments, integrating DocuSign helps make the final stage of hiring more efficient and consistent.

8. Airtable

Best for: custom recruiting dashboards and workflow tracking.

Airtable is a flexible database platform that can be used to build custom dashboards, reports, and recruiting workflows. Recruiting teams can then use candidate and hiring data to create custom reporting views or track recruiting projects outside the standard ATS interface.

Common use cases include:

Building custom recruiting analytics dashboards

Tracking hiring initiatives or pipeline experiments

Managing recruiting projects or coordination across teams

Monitoring recruiting performance across departments

Because Airtable allows teams to create flexible workflows and dashboards, it can complement Greenhouse’s built-in reporting with additional visibility into recruiting operations.

9. Zapier

Best for: custom recruiting workflow automation.

Every recruiting organization uses a slightly different set of tools. Zapier helps connect Greenhouse with thousands of applications, allowing teams to automate workflows without requiring engineering resources.

Using Zapier, recruiting teams can create automated workflows—called “Zaps”—that trigger actions when certain events occur inside Greenhouse.

For example, teams can automatically:

Send candidate updates to Slack channels

Log recruiting data in spreadsheets or dashboards

Trigger onboarding workflows when a candidate is hired

Send notifications when interview feedback is submitted

While native ATS integrations often provide the deepest functionality, Zapier can help extend Greenhouse across a wider range of systems and automate repetitive tasks throughout the recruiting workflow.

10. Notion

Best for: recruiting documentation and hiring playbooks.

Notion is a flexible workspace where teams can centralize information and collaborate more easily. When used alongside Greenhouse, it can help organize recruiting documentation that supports structured hiring processes.

Teams can collaborate on resources such as:

Hiring plans and role requirements

Interview guides and evaluation criteria

Recruiting playbooks and training materials

Process documentation for hiring teams

For organizations that prioritize structured hiring and cross-team collaboration, combining Greenhouse with a documentation platform like Notion can help ensure hiring processes remain clear, consistent, and easy to scale.

What to look for in Greenhouse ATS integrations

With such a large integration ecosystem, recruiting teams have many options when choosing tools that connect with Greenhouse. When evaluating your options, focus on solutions that strengthen hiring workflows and improve the quality of recruiting data.

Integrations that strengthen structured hiring

Greenhouse’s structured hiring framework works best when interview feedback and candidate insights are clearly documented. Integrations that capture structured interview notes, evaluation insights, or candidate context can help improve the signal available inside the ATS.

This makes it easier for hiring teams to compare candidates and make well-informed decisions.

Automation of recruiter administrative work

Recruiters spend significant time scheduling interviews, collecting feedback, and updating candidate records. Strong integrations automate many of these repetitive steps.

Tools that streamline scheduling, documentation, or application review can significantly reduce recruiter workload.

Reliable data syncing

Greenhouse should remain the central source of truth for recruiting data. The best integrations automatically sync relevant information—such as interview feedback, candidate updates, or hiring decisions—back into the ATS.

This ensures recruiting teams can rely on Greenhouse for accurate reporting and pipeline visibility.

Hiring typically involves recruiters, hiring managers, interviewers, HR teams, and more. Integrations that improve collaboration—such as communication or documentation tools—can ensure everyone stays aligned throughout the hiring process.

Strong security and compliance

Recruiting systems store sensitive candidate information, including personal details and interview feedback. Any integration connected to Greenhouse should meet strong security and privacy standards to ensure candidate data remains protected.

Integrate Greenhouse to unlock hiring insights

Greenhouse offers a powerful foundation for structured hiring. With interview scorecards, hiring plans, and collaborative feedback workflows, it helps recruiting teams run more consistent and data-driven hiring processes.

For recruiting leaders and HR operations teams, combining Greenhouse with the right integrations helps transform the ATS from a simple tracking system into a complete hiring operating system.

These integrations help recruiting teams reduce manual work, keep candidate information centralized, and improve collaboration across hiring stakeholders.

Tools like Metaview help ensure that the data flowing into Greenhouse —from candidate discovery to interview feedback—is structured, searchable, and useful for decision making.

Greenhouse integration FAQs

What is the Greenhouse Partner Marketplace?

The Greenhouse Partner Marketplace is a directory of approved integrations that connect with the Greenhouse platform. It includes tools across categories such as scheduling, background checks, HR systems, collaboration platforms, and recruiting automation tools. Organizations can use the marketplace to discover tools that extend the capabilities of their ATS.

How many integrations does Greenhouse support?

Greenhouse supports hundreds of integrations through its partner ecosystem and APIs. These integrations allow recruiting teams to connect the ATS with tools used for sourcing, scheduling, communication, onboarding, analytics, and more.

Can Greenhouse integrate with HR systems?

Yes. Greenhouse integrates with many HR and payroll platforms to help teams transition candidates into employees once a hire is made. These integrations allow new hire information to sync automatically into HR systems, reducing manual data entry and streamlining onboarding workflows.

A wide range of tools connect with Greenhouse, including scheduling automation platforms, background check providers, HR systems, collaboration tools, and workflow automation platforms. These integrations help recruiting teams build a complete hiring technology stack around their ATS.

Do Greenhouse integrations require engineering resources?

Many integrations can be enabled directly through the Greenhouse Partner Marketplace and require little technical setup. For organizations with more complex workflows, Greenhouse also provides APIs that allow engineering teams to build custom integrations and automation.