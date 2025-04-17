Coinbase’s Greg Garrison on building a 10x talent culture
Metaview
17 Apr 2025 • 1 min read
What does it take to get “top talent in every seat? cGreg shares how he spots top recruiters (hint: look for a competitive drive), why every Coinbase hire goes through CEO review, and how they build a hiring culture that’s always in service of talent density. From Olympic athletes to competitive ballroom dancers, Greg looks for recruiters with the will to win — and builds systems that bring out their best.
Listen, like, and subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Or wherever you get your podcasts!
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
10x Recruiting
Podcast
Metaview • 7 Mar 2025
The AI Maturity Curve in Recruiting: A Guide to Crawl, Walk, and Run in 2025
Blog • 9 min read
Metaview • 12 Feb 2025