Coinbase’s Greg Garrison on building a 10x talent culture

What does it take to get “top talent in every seat? cGreg shares how he spots top recruiters (hint: look for a competitive drive), why every Coinbase hire goes through CEO review, and how they build a hiring culture that’s always in service of talent density. From Olympic athletes to competitive ballroom dancers, Greg looks for recruiters with the will to win — and builds systems that bring out their best.

