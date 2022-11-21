How Brex used Metaview to level-up their Values Interviews
Siadhal Magos
22 Nov 2022 • 1 min read
Brex recently identified an opportunity to improve the quality and consistency of a crucial step in their hiring process—the Values Interview where engineering candidates are assessed on how they exemplify Brex’s six values. They revamped their approach to this interview stage leveraging Metaview data and virtual Shadow Paths to train interviewers on a new set of questions and a clearer idea of what good looks like.
Check out the full case study to see how they did it.
