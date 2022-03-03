Sign inBook a demo

How Hudl implemented interviewer training at scale with Metaview

Siadhal Magos

Siadhal Magos

3 Mar 2022 • 1 min read

In sport, it’s often the split-second decisions that are the most memorable — but it’s strategy and knowledge that keeps teams winning long-term.

Sports performance analytics organization Hudl knew that to help their customers win more games, they needed to provide them with the data and analytics to better understand their performance. But as the company began to scale rapidly, Hudl realized that they needed to apply the same data-driven approach to their People processes if they wanted to build a world-class team. That’s when they found Metaview.

Find out how Hudl used Metaview to elevate their interviews.
View case study

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our updates

Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat

Blog • 3 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos30 Mar 2023

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

Metaview
Metaview27 Apr 2023
Back to all resources