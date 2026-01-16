Inside how Deel hires 3,000+ people a year
16 Jan 2026 • 1 min read
Deel hires at a pace most teams can’t imagine—3,000+ hires and 1.5M+ applications a year, and a recruiting team that stays lean by design.In this episode, Nolan sits down with Alan Price, Global Head of TA at Deel, to unpack what it actually takes to hire at that scale—without burning out your team or breaking candidate experience.
They go deep on:
- Why AI screening is improving candidate experience, not hurting it
- How Deel processes 1.5M applications with ~70 recruiters
- When high-touch recruiting matters—and when it doesn’t
- A practical framework for measuring quality of hire over time
Check it out on:
