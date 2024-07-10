Interview Data Masterclass

In this series, our co-founder & CEO, Siadhal, shares tutorials on how to leverage Metaview’s best-in-class reporting features to understand your interview data like never before. Check back soon for more to come!

Episode 1: How to identify rogue interviewers

0:00 / 3:35 1×

Learn how Metaview can help you deep-dive into conversational data points like talk-time to understand which of your interviewers aren’t giving candidates enough time to shine.

You can get super specific to uncover exactly what you need to know. For example, you can ask Metaview to show you all Sales interviews in the US where the candidate spoke for less than 45% of the time.

And on top of identifying the problem, Metaview takes it to the next level by giving you the power to 1) understand how the problem is trending over time and 2) subscribe to updates so that you’re alerted whenever there’s another rogue interviewer dominating a conversation.

Episode 2: Understand how competitive your talent market is

0:00 / 5:36 1×

In this episode, Siadhal shares how Metaview can help you identify which of your candidates are in interview processes with other companies so you can pull out all the stops to win the candidates you want.

Metaview can also pull up-to-date compensation data from the conversations happening with your candidates so you can understand what’s really going on in the market.

More to come soon!