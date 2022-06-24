Is William Tincup a good interviewer?
Stephanie Tsimis
27 Jun 2022 • 1 min read
Siadhal recently appeared on Recruiting Daily's Use Case podcast where he chatted with William Tincup about why and how customers use Metaview, and what a great interview process looks like. In case you missed it, be sure to check it out here.
We enjoyed putting Hung Lee’s interviewing skills to the test a few month’s back, so we thought we’d see how William stacks up, too. In the conversation, William claims he’s “a horrible interviewer” given his penchant for asking esoteric questions like “What’s your favorite Beatles album” or “How are you misunderstood?”. But, we had a hunch he was selling himself short and wanted to see what the data had to say.
So, we ran the Use Case episode through our Interview Intelligence engine and compared William's Interview Metrics to Hung's recent interview with Siadhal as well as to Siadhal’s average on Metaview. Here's what the data showed this time:
As we suspected, the analysis shows William uses a lot of techniques that make a great interviewer: He listens more than he speaks and asks clear, thoughtful questions.
Here are a few more insights on William’s interviewing chops:
