How to build a world-class interviewing culture with a16z's Jordan Mazer

7 Mar 2025 • 1 min read

In the first episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan Church gets into it with Jordan Mazer, Head of Talent at speedrun, Andreessen Horowitz's early-stage gaming accelerator. Jordan, who also previously worked at industry giants like Amazon and Riot Games, shares his insights on what it takes to build a world-class interviewing culture and why achieving hiring excellence requires a cultural shift in how we think about interviewing. He also shares his lessons on the importance of building trust with hiring managers by delivering value, and so much more! 

❇️ Key Topics (video episode timestamps)

00:00 Key takeaways from Nolan and Siadhal (Metaview co-founder)

05:05 Why most companies don't include interviewing as part of performance reviews 

10:00 Focus on quality interviewing comes from the top 

14:15 The cost vs. investment approach to hiring

17:00 Founders and hiring managers need to intrinsically understand the pain of making a bad hire 

18:30 Interviewers are not assessors of candidate fitness for the role

22:20 Thoughts on hiring committees 

27:30 The pros and cons of work trials 

32:50 Building trust with hiring managers by delivering value

