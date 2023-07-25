Metaview now supports 30+ languages
Siadhal Magos
26 Jul 2023 • 1 min read
Today, we’re excited to announce that Metaview now supports interviews done in 30+ languages—including French, German, Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin, and Hindi, to name a few. We’re especially pumped to be the first and only platform to offer support for interviews in non-English languages.
This update means that recruiters around the world can now experience the magic of Metaview, no matter what language they work in.
We’ve also heard from our customers that recent shifts in workplace norms have led to more distributed and geographically-diverse teams. So working with hiring teams and candidates that span locales is increasingly common. Metaview can now automatically provide interview summaries in whatever language works best for your team, regardless of what language you did the interview in. Hiring teams will see massive productivity gains by not having to waste timing translating candidate notes, and risk losing valuable context in the process.
We can’t wait for even more recruiters around the globe to take advantage of the power of Metaview to more effectively collaborate with hiring teams.
Here’s the full list of languages Metaview now supports:
- Bulgarian
- Catalan
- Croatian
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Greek
- Hindi
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Malay
- Mandarin
- Norwegian
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Russian
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Tamil
- Telegu
- Turkish
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
AI Will Save Recruitment
Event
How to recruit like a human in the era of AI
Blog • 4 min read