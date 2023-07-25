Metaview now supports 50+ languages

[Updated August 2024] Today, we’re excited to announce that Metaview now supports interviews done in 50+ languages—including French, German, Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin, and Hindi, to name a few. We’re especially pumped to be the first and only platform to offer support for interviews in non-English languages.

This update means that recruiters around the world can now experience the magic of Metaview, no matter what language they work in.

We’ve also heard from our customers that recent shifts in workplace norms have led to more distributed and geographically-diverse teams. So working with hiring teams and candidates that span locales is increasingly common. Metaview can now automatically provide interview summaries in whatever language works best for your team, regardless of what language you did the interview in. Hiring teams will see massive productivity gains by not having to waste timing translating candidate notes, and risk losing valuable context in the process.

We can’t wait for even more recruiters around the globe to take advantage of the power of Metaview to more effectively collaborate with hiring teams.

Metaview supports 50+ languages

Here’s the full list of 50+ languages Metaview now supports:

Afrikaans

Arabic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Belarusian

Bosnian

Bulgarian

Catalan

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Estonian

Farsi

Finnish

French

Galician

German

Greek

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Icelandic

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Kannada

Kazakh

Korean

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Malay

Mandarin

Marathi

Nepali

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Spanish

Swahili

Swedish

Tagalog

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

Welsh