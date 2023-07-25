Metaview now supports 50+ languages
[Updated August 2024] Today, we’re excited to announce that Metaview now supports interviews done in 50+ languages—including French, German, Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin, and Hindi, to name a few. We’re especially pumped to be the first and only platform to offer support for interviews in non-English languages.
This update means that recruiters around the world can now experience the magic of Metaview, no matter what language they work in.
We’ve also heard from our customers that recent shifts in workplace norms have led to more distributed and geographically-diverse teams. So working with hiring teams and candidates that span locales is increasingly common. Metaview can now automatically provide interview summaries in whatever language works best for your team, regardless of what language you did the interview in. Hiring teams will see massive productivity gains by not having to waste timing translating candidate notes, and risk losing valuable context in the process.
We can’t wait for even more recruiters around the globe to take advantage of the power of Metaview to more effectively collaborate with hiring teams.
Metaview supports 50+ languages
Here’s the full list of 50+ languages Metaview now supports:
Afrikaans
Arabic
Armenian
Azerbaijani
Belarusian
Bosnian
Bulgarian
Catalan
Croatian
Czech
Danish
Dutch
English
Estonian
Farsi
Finnish
French
Galician
German
Greek
Hebrew
Hindi
Hungarian
Icelandic
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Kannada
Kazakh
Korean
Latvian
Lithuanian
Macedonian
Malay
Mandarin
Marathi
Nepali
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Serbian
Slovak
Slovenian
Spanish
Swahili
Swedish
Tagalog
Tamil
Telugu
Thai
Turkish
Ukrainian
Urdu
Vietnamese
Welsh