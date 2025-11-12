October 2025 update: AI Sourcing with voice search, editable queries & better candidate reviews

Hiring is one of those high-leverage activities where speed and insight make all the difference. You want your tools to get smarter and learn as they go—just like you and your talent team.

This month’s AI Sourcing update includes upgrades that make sourcing feel more natural, conversational, and efficient. Whether you’re searching for candidates who resemble your latest star interviewee, reviewing multiple profiles at once, or literally telling the AI who you need next, these new features help you get there faster.

See how AI truly supports recruiters and hiring teams in the endless sourcing race. Not by replacing their judgment, but by amplifying it.

Ever wrapped up an interview and thought, “They’re perfect—I just need to find three more like them”? Now you can.

Simply head to any interview in Metaview and click Find similar candidates. Our AI Sourcing agent will instantly surface candidates with comparable experience, skill sets, and profiles. It helps you build a stronger shortlist, faster.

Suppose you just had a standout conversation with a backend engineer who’s a perfect culture fit. Instead of starting a new search from scratch, click Find similar candidates and get a curated list of others who match the same profile.

Even better: you can do that for any past interview, too. Say you’ve got a great new team member, already pulling their weight (and more) after a few months. Go back to their interviews and Find similar candidates just like them.

We’ve redesigned how candidates are displayed, introducing a split-view layout that lets you scan through results while keeping context front and center. It’s easy to compare profiles side by side, make quick decisions, and keep your sourcing workflow streamlined.

What does this mean? When sourcing for multiple roles at once, you can review and shortlist candidates without losing track of which profile belongs to which role.

Launch AI Sourcing searches by voice

Nobody chooses recruiting for the typing. You can now speak directly to your AI Sourcing agent. It’s faster, works better on the go, and is perfect when your hands (or brain) are busy.

Just tap the mic icon, describe your ideal candidate, and the agent translates your words into an actionable search instantly.

Suppose you’re walking the halls between interviews and you want to launch a search. Just speak into your mobile: “Find me senior data scientists in Berlin with startup experience.”

Job done. The agent gets to work immediately.

Edit or delete past messages to refine your search

Search criteria evolve, and you can quickly move past your initial key parameters. To keep your searches in the present, you can now edit or delete past messages in your chat with the sourcing agent.

Editing a message will re-run the search from that point, and deleting one will roll the conversation back, giving you total control over your sourcing journey.

Perhaps you forgot to specify “remote-friendly” in a past search. Edit that message, and the agent will re-run the query—no need to start over.

Try the best AI Sourcing experience today

These updates are all about making sourcing more human, intuitive, and flexible. Whether you’re experimenting with voice input, comparing candidates side-by-side, or fine-tuning your AI searches, Metaview helps you move faster and pinpoint the perfect shortlist for any role.

Jump into your next search and see how much faster (and more enjoyable) sourcing can be.