Sign inBook a demo

🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Venture Stories

Siadhal Magos

Siadhal Magos

29 Dec 2020 • 1 min read

I've been a long-time listener to Village Global's Venture Stories podcast, so I was excited when they invited me on to talk about how the best companies in the world are using conversation analytics get more informed and strategic about their interview processes.

Check it out on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our updates

Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat

Blog • 3 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos30 Mar 2023

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

Metaview
Metaview27 Apr 2023
Back to all resources