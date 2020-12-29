🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Venture Stories
Siadhal Magos
29 Dec 2020 • 1 min read
I've been a long-time listener to Village Global's Venture Stories podcast, so I was excited when they invited me on to talk about how the best companies in the world are using conversation analytics get more informed and strategic about their interview processes.
Check it out on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat
Blog • 3 min read
Siadhal Magos • 30 Mar 2023
AI in Recruiting
Webinar series
Metaview • 27 Apr 2023