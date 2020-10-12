🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Best Hire Ever
Siadhal Magos
12 Oct 2020 • 1 min read
It was awesome to appear as the guest on episode 15 of Kris Dunn's Best Hire Ever podcast.
Kris is one of the sharpest, most curious thinkers on all things HR. He is CHRO at Kinetix, and runs the popular blogs fistfuloftalent.com and hrcapitalist.com.
In this conversation, we delve in to some of the unique insights Metaview has unearthed through its Metrics product, and some of the tangible ways we coach interviewers to improve. We also go deep on how technology is changing the face of recruitment for exceptional, high-performing organizations.
Check it out on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever else you get your podcasts!
