3 Reasons recruiters need to build AI skills now

AI supercharges recruiters' efficiency and productivity: By automating time-consuming manual tasks, AI is freeing up hours in recruiters weeks and enabling them to get more done, faster.

Not all recruiters are using AI yet, but the sooner you learn to leverage its incredible power, the more value you'll be able to deliver. AI lets recruiters focus on the work that matters: Recruiters who use AI are freeing up more time for human-centric, higher-leverage work.

We already know that TA pros who embrace AI in recruiting are future-proofing their careers and leveling-up the value they deliver.

But how much further ahead than their non-AI-using counterparts are they?

We surveyed 380 recruiters and looked at our own proprietary data to find out. You can check out the full report here .

The data reveals three big reasons talent acquisition (TA) pros need to develop AI skills now. Read on for more.

AI supercharges recruiters' efficiency and productivity

Most recruiters can relate to the pain of spending countless hours on tedious work like poring over resumes, writing up candidate notes, or playing schedule tetris.

But if you're not yet using AI to ease the burden of these toilsome tasks, you're seriously missing out.

AI can help automate some of the most time-consuming recruiting tasks, like sourcing, scheduling, note-taking, and so much more. This frees up recruiters to focus on what truly matters: things like building relationships with top talent and contributing to informed hiring decisions.

Our data shows undeniable efficiency gains for TA pros that use AI:

Top-performing AI-enabled recruiters speak to 25% more candidates per week

They spend 41% less time on candidate documentation

Recruiting teams who have AI implemented across the hiring process complete 66% more candidate screens weekly vs. recruiters using AI at the individual level only

If that doesn’t convince you, we’ve got another reason you need to get on the AI train…

AI can give you massive competitive advantage

Because AI is still relatively new in the world of recruitment, not everyone has actually tapped into it.

Right now, 27% of the industry uses or experiments with AI. But with the competitive advantage it offers companies to hire the best people, faster, those numbers are only going to continue to climb.

“Getting amazing people into the company more quickly than your competition will survive the test of time. The best recruiters I'm seeing are trying to boil their role down to: ‘What can I do with new amazing tools?’”



Siadhal Magos, Metaview co-founder & CEO

Metaview's survey reveals that 93% of recruiters and recruiting leaders believe AI skills are necessary and 74% feel that AI recruiting will positively impact their job security. This optimism makes it clear that AI-enabled recruiters are poised to rise to the top as this transformational tech continues to take hold and knowing how to use it becomes a necessity, not just a nice-to-have.

So, AI is far from a threat to job security and anyone who thinks so is at risk of being left behind. Instead, it's a must-have skill that makes recruiters more valuable than ever. Recruiters who can effectively leverage AI tools will set the pace for the entire industry.

AI lets recruiters focus on high-value work

We talked earlier about how AI can reduce the manual grunt work of recruiting — including documenting and pulling out insights from intakes, screens, interviews , reference calls, and more.

Not only does that give recruiters valuable working hours back, but they’re filling those hours with more high-impact work. These are the areas in which AI can’t compete (at least not yet), because they require emotional intelligence, complex decision-making, and relationship-building.

With AI handling the operational tasks, recruiters can shift their focus toward strengthening the candidate experience and building better partnerships with hiring teams. They have more time to build rapport with top-tier talent, better understand the nuances of the market, and act as consultative partners to hiring managers.

For example, that’s exactly what Quora saw when their team started using Metaview — 10 hours saved per recruiter per week and 48 hours improvement in time to receive feedback. That's a massive amount of time unlocked to focus on higher-order work rather than chasing down HMs and interviewers for feedback.

“All of our hiring team said that Metaview saves them hours. We’re now getting feedback from hiring managers in 10 to 20 minutes, which is just ideal for a recruiting team that works with time-to-hire targets.”



Hannah Wardle, Global Head of Recruiting at Quora

Where to get started

So now you know you need to embrace AI, but where do you start and where do you go from there? Here are some quick tips:

Educate yourself: It can be overwhelming to keep up with pace of innovation happening in this space. Find a few trusted sources to stay informed about the latest AI recruiting trends and tools that are having a real impact. (We have a newsletter than can help with that.) And one of the best ways to understand where AI is unlocking practical value is to talk to real people putting it into action. So chat to your peers and understand how they’re using AI in their day-to-day—it likely might spark some ideas of your own. Build an intuition around AI tools: The ultimate key to building AI skills is to experiment with them yourself. Incorporate AI-powered tools into your daily workflow and start to build up an intuition around how to get value from them. Many platforms offer free trials, which is great because it gives you the freedom to explore without needing to commit. Share your wins: Once you've unlocked your own AI wins, share your successes and learnings with your broader team and leadership. Advocate for broader implementation of AI technologies across your recruitment processes so you can start to see the effects compound.

How Metaview can help

Without the help of AI, recruiters need to spend dozens of hours per week on the admin around writing up the data they've gathered on candidates and sharing that context and insight with hiring teams. So it’s no surprise that Metaview is quickly becoming an indispensable part of high-performing recruiters' tech stacks.

Metaview is the most popular and loved AI scribe purpose-built for recruiting. It helps hiring teams save time, run better interviews, and make more confident hiring decisions.

“Metaview’s killer product has transformed the way I work. The versatility in manipulating feedback, the ease and agility in developing templates for feedback, and the constant product advances you make, some of which have been big and impactful — it’s my all-round favorite product of the year…possibly decade."



Mali Mehmood, Head of Leadership Recruiting at Trainline

By leveraging Metaview's AI-powered platform, recruitment teams are able to automate admin tasks and gain deeper insights into their hiring process. Metaview helps:

Automate note-taking: Metaview’s AI-powered notes are purpose-built for recruiting, which means they're highly accurate and relevant. So you can focus on the conversation at hand and know you'll have perfect data to refer back to throughout the process.

Metaview’s AI-powered notes are purpose-built for recruiting, which means they're highly accurate and relevant. So you can focus on the conversation at hand and know you'll have perfect data to refer back to throughout the process. Get rapid, relevant insights from hiring conversations: Metaview's AI Assistant helps you easily recall and synthesize key info from hiring conversations. Want to recall a candidate's comp expectations or quickly pull up examples of when they spoke about a particular skill? Just ask the AI, and you’ll get answers instantly.

Metaview's AI Assistant helps you easily recall and synthesize key info from hiring conversations. Want to recall a candidate's comp expectations or quickly pull up examples of when they spoke about a particular skill? Just ask the AI, and you’ll get answers instantly. Understand your process like never before: Metaview's AI Reports make it easy to filter your recruiting conversations, discover trends, and get notified about the conversations you care about.

So if you're looking to take your recruitment game to the next level with AI, why not try Metaview for free ?

Regardless of where you start, there's no time like the present to start taking advantage of all that AI can unlock for recruiting. The future is now.