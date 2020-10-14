📺 Video: Metaview CEO talking team building 🧱

I'm a big fan of Scede's Scaling So Far speaker series. They've had some really terrific, insightful guests on in the past (including some of our favourite customers!). So it was awesome to be invited to join them on episode 17 of the series.

If you're interested in:

What inspired us to start Metaview.

How I went about building teams in both a corporate and startup setting.

What I see as common, BS advice to be avoided.

Then give it a watch!