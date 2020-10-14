Sign inBook a demo

📺 Video: Metaview CEO talking team building 🧱

Siadhal Magos

Siadhal Magos

14 Oct 2020 • 1 min read

I'm a big fan of Scede's Scaling So Far speaker series. They've had some really terrific, insightful guests on in the past (including some of our favourite customers!). So it was awesome to be invited to join them on episode 17 of the series.

If you're interested in:

  • What inspired us to start Metaview.
  • How I went about building teams in both a corporate and startup setting.
  • What I see as common, BS advice to be avoided.

Then give it a watch!

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our updates

Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat

Blog • 3 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos30 Mar 2023

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

Metaview
Metaview27 Apr 2023
Back to all resources