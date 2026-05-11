Metaview Sourcing now integrates with Workday

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For recruiting teams using Workday, it's home to years of vital hiring history.

It’s a rich trove of past applicant profiles, promising silver medalists, current top performers, and previous interview pipelines. All of which should inform hiring decisions moving forward.

But in practice, that data is often difficult to rediscover and act on quickly. Most recruiters don’t know what’s hiding in plain sight in this huge database, and you don’t have the time to trawl through every record.

But AI can. Metaview’s sourcing agent now integrates with Workday. That means you can search existing Workday candidates in seconds, rediscover qualified talent, and sync candidates back into Workday automatically.

Here’s why that’s exciting, and how to get started.

Turn your Workday ATS into a sourcing engine

The often-overlooked secret to efficient sourcing: you probably already have strong candidates just sitting in your ATS. The challenge is finding them efficiently.

Once integrated, Metaview’s s ourcing agent automatically searches existing Workday data for great-fit candidates.

This makes it much easier to:

Rediscover past applicants

Re-engage qualified talent

Avoid duplicate outreach

Reduce your reliance on external sourcing

Instead of treating your ATS as a static system of record, Metaview makes Workday an active sourcing channel.

Source in Metaview, sync seamlessly into Workday

The integration also pushes candidates directly from Metaview into Workday. You get perfectly formatted, detailed and contextual entries for the entire hiring team to reference. And with no extra work for recruiters.

You can:

Automatically add sourced candidates into Workday

Align candidates with the correct job and recruiting stage

Trigger notifications and follow-up workflows

That means less manual admin work, fewer stalled workflows, and a complete record of hiring data across all systems.

How to integrate Metaview + Workday

Getting started with Metaview + Workday is simple.

Configure the integration following the setup guide here , and you’ll automatically have the sourcing and data-syncing described above.

Bringing sourcing and ATS workflows together

With the Metaview + Workday integration, teams can rediscover existing talent, move candidates into pipeline faster, and keep Workday fully up to date, without adding extra operational complexity.

Stay tuned for more updates to come on the integration.

Not using Metaview yet? Book a demo to learn more about our Agentic Recruiting Platform.