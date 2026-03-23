Beyond gut-feel: How Deel scaled their hiring with Metaview Reports

Customer: Deel

Industry: Human Resources Services

Company size: 7,000+ employees

Deel is one of the fastest-growing SaaS businesses of all time. They've hired 7,000+ team members in 100+ countries, surpassed $1B in annual revenue, and acquired 40,000+ customers. Their global people platform simplifies the admin and resourcing challenges of managing an international workforce.

From low-visibility hiring decisions…

As Deel scaled hiring for a specific high-growth team, there was a noticeable dip in hiring quality. New hires weren’t consistently meeting the Deel bar. Leadership needed to understand what was actually happening inside interviews.

Most interviews weren’t recorded, and decisions were being made largely on instinct. And when interview recordings were available, recruiting leaders found some worrying trends.

“94% of the interviews recorded missed a lot of the competencies we outlined for that team,” says Global Head of Talent Acquisition Alan Price. “Most decisions were being made on gut instinct—essentially on feel.”

Another red flag: High-volume interviewers were handing out 70–80% positive recommendations. And they weren’t assessing core skills properly.

On top of that, 42% of interviews had excessive interviewer talk time, creating a poor experience and weaker signal. “We were making hiring decisions blind, advancing candidates without structured evaluations, risking bad hires, and losing exceptional talent along the way.”

…To diagnosing adoption, structure, and consistency issues

Rather than guessing at solutions, Deel focused on visibility first. The company was using Metaview, but adoption was low. “So we started with a framework,” Alan explains. “And we needed to understand how we could incorporate Metaview to solve this problem.”

Working in partnership with Metaview and Deel’s TA and internal People Analytics teams, they built a dashboard tracking five core metrics: adoption, competency coverage, candidate talk time, interview punctuality, and individual interviewer performance. Competency coverage became the backbone, with every interview assessed as fully, partially, or not compliant.

At the same time, Deel refined what “good” interviewing actually looks like. “We took the opportunity to analyze our competencies,” Alan says, expanding them into clearer, more actionable pillars.

With full buy-in from leadership, the team had the mandate to enforce standards, not just make weak recommendations.

…To full adoption and greater accountability

The impact was immediate. Metaview adoption jumped from 29% to around 97%, giving Deel near-total interview visibility. And adoption unlocked something more powerful: accountability.

“Interviewer-level insights pinpoint who’s consistently compliant, who’s asking the right questions, and who needs coaching.”

Crucially, the dashboards let the team focus on objective facts. It created accountability without being punitive. Each interviewer could see their own quality score, strengths, and gaps.

“Interviewers want to improve their own metrics,” Alan says. “And now we can give insights-enabled, targeted coaching.”

Note: Data is illustrative only

How better interviews boost quality of hire overall

With interview quality stabilized, Deel moved to the next challenge: boosting quality of hire. The team is now linking interview data to outcomes 30 days post hire.

“What we’re testing for is what the hiring manager predicted versus what the reality was,” Alan says. When there’s a mismatch, Deel goes back to the data. Did the interviewer ask the right questions? Or was it an onboarding or business issue?

This approach allows Deel to move fast without lowering standards.

📣 “We don’t want to compromise on quality. Metaview lets us dig into and understand what makes a good candidate profile for each team.”



- Alan Price, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Deel

Why the right data changes everything

For Alan, the turning point wasn’t just better tooling. It was transparency. “Showing raw data helped leadership understand that lack of visibility was creating friction,” he explains.

Once everyone could see what was happening, alignment followed quickly.

📣 “Metaview didn’t just show us what the problems were. It showed us who needed coaching, and what specific behaviors needed to change in the business.”



- Alan Price, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Deel

That level of clarity makes it possible to assess candidates from a full 360-degree view. And to maintain a steady, high hiring bar, even as Deel continues to scale at speed.

Why great partnership makes all the difference

For Deel, enhancing hiring quality required close collaboration, iteration, and a partner willing to treat every challenge as solvable. From the start, Metaview’s Engagement team worked closely with Deel to understand the root problems and build a plan to solve them.

“They’re very engaged, and probably the best customer success representatives we’ve ever worked with,” says Alan. “Nothing is impossible. They’re very much in tune with what we’re looking to solve, and they really think about what we’re trying to achieve and then come back with solutions. The partnership has been great.”

That depth of understanding mattered, particularly given Deel’s scale and speed of growth.

📣 “Metaview’s got a good pulse on the complexity and the scale of our issues. Especially how fast we’re growing into making a bit more of data-driven action insights.”



- Alan Price, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Deel

Metaview is a true strategic partner, helping Deel move from diagnosing hiring issues to building a sustainable, data-driven quality framework.