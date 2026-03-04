How Elara Caring saved 50% of recruiter time on screening calls with Metaview

Company size: 25,000+ employees

Locations: 225+ offices across 18 states

Elara Caring is a leading in-home health and hospice provider operating across 18 states. With a nationwide clinician shortage and high recruiting demand, it deals with a high volume of interviews and candidate shortlisting processes.

Elara’s recruiters wanted to spend more time connecting with candidates, and less time on notetaking and administrative tasks. That’s what led them to Metaview.

Letting recruiters focus on human connection

TA Systems & Sourcing Specialist Katie Hill ’s chief aim is to reduce hiring friction. Before Metaview, recruiters were juggling live conversations and frantic note-taking. Toggling between tabs, and racing through questionnaires.

That cognitive load pulled them away from building any real rapport with candidates.

“I was looking for something that would be able to listen to the conversation,” says Katie. “Let them focus on the candidate and have that actual human connection, versus just marking off questions on their questionnaire.”

Today, Metaview records and summarizes every interview, so recruiters can stay fully present. But it’s the tailored, structured notetaking that really makes the difference.

“The biggest part is that the AI uses the conversation to fill out an existing questionnaire. So it eliminates that step for recruiters, instead of just transcribing the call.”

By reducing multitasking, interviewers could return to what matters most: connecting with candidates.

Saving 50% of time on phone screens

The efficiency gains showed up immediately. Recruiters reported significant reductions in time spent on phone screens and post-call documentation.

📣 “Most recruiters said that it saves them about 50% of the time on their phone screens.”

That’s not marginal efficiency. That’s hours back every week. And because Metaview automatically fills in structured questionnaires based on the conversation, much of the manual work simply disappeared.

“I feel like they've been really focused on the conversation, versus their checkbox answers.”

Time savings here isn’t just productivity. It’s velocity. Faster follow-ups, faster decisions, and a better candidate experience.

Boosting confidence and reducing anxiety

Recruiting often involves revisiting conversations weeks later. Without detailed notes, recruiters can second-guess themselves: Did I ask that question? Did I capture that correctly?

Reliable transcripts and structured summaries give Elara’s team confidence and clarity.

“You can’t always go back and say, yes, I verbatim asked this question. So it’s really helpful to have that.”

📣 “Everybody has anxiety about whether or not they really asked that question… So it’s nice to have that peace of mind.”

With documentation handled consistently and accurately, the recruiting team operates with greater confidence. And hiring managers really notice the difference.

Capturing high-quality, all-inclusive notes

Hiring managers are often frustrated by piecemeal, choppy interview notes scribbled by overworked recruiters. But that’s no longer an issue at Elara.

Hiring managers receive detailed, structured summaries at the top of every single interview questionnaire. They’re clear, well formatted, and quick to digest. And most of all, the notes are complete.

“They’ve really found that the notes are all-inclusive,” says Katie. “They can just go off of that summary because it is detailed and up to date. It’s not a typical AI summary.”

These comprehensive note summaries streamline internal collaboration and help drive buy in across the organization.

Facing a nationwide clinician shortage, hiring “is difficult for everybody in the clinical industry,” says Katie. Which makes fast, accurate sourcing an incredibly valuable tool.

Metaview’s AI Sourcing agents are delivering strong results for Elara, particularly compared with the status quo.

“The quality of those profiles is really, really good,” says Katie. “Really impressive versus going on LinkedIn Recruiter and performing a similar search.”

Particularly for administrative and executive staff, Metaview helps Elara fill its pipeline with more precise, better-fit candidates.

📣 “The results on Metaview are more refined versus the results on LinkedIn Recruiter.”

Fostering adoption through a two-week trial

Katie credits much of Metaview’s success to a focused pilot. Before rolling it out broadly, Elara ran a two-week trial with five recruiters.

Those early adopters became internal champions—known as “Metaview masters.”

“We had a group of five focused users that tried out Metaview, and they all loved it,” says Katie. “That’s actually how we got the buy-in for the rest of the team. They sponsor it for everybody else.”

By developing power users first, Elara created organic momentum. Adoption felt peer driven rather than top down and the rollout was smooth, even in a highly regulated, multi-state environment.

Seamless implementation with surprising ease

Having onboarded roughly ten vendors during her time at Elara, Katie has seen a wide range of implementation experiences. Metaview stood out for its clarity and simplicity.

Expectations were well defined, the technical setup was straightforward, and the pilot approach minimized risk.

“Overall, onboarding was really easy. Almost suspiciously easy,” Katie says, laughing. “It was really clear. I knew exactly what we were expecting.”

With minimal technical lift and strong internal champions, Metaview quickly became embedded in recruiters’ workflows.

Looking ahead

Metaview is being used by Elara’s recruiting team for phone screens and hiring manager kickoff calls. As the team continues to evaluate ROI and gather feedback, Katie sees potential to expand usage further across interviews and hiring managers.

For now, the biggest indicator of success is simple: “Overall, I would just say that the team is happy.”

And in a high-pressure recruiting environment facing nationwide clinician shortages, that may be the most important metric of all.