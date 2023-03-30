Sign inBook a demo

Virtual Event: How to partner with engineering leaders to recruit a world-class team

Metaview Events

Metaview Events

15 Dec 2022 • 1 hour watch

Lessons from the frontlines of scaling teams at Y Combinator, Flexport, Uber and more with technical recruiting leader, Blake Stockman.

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our updates

Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat

Blog • 3 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos30 Mar 2023

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

Metaview
Metaview27 Apr 2023
Back to all resources