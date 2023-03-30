Virtual Event: How to partner with engineering leaders to recruit a world-class team
Metaview Events
15 Dec 2022 • 1 hour watch
Lessons from the frontlines of scaling teams at Y Combinator, Flexport, Uber and more with technical recruiting leader, Blake Stockman.
