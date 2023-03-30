Virtual Event: Enabling your engineers to run great interviews

Metaview Events 22 Sep 2022 • 45 min watch

In this panel co-hosted with LeadDev, we bring together a group of engineering leaders from Carta, Meta, and Roblox to help you and your team define interview standards and become great interviewers. The panel includes insights on how to train engineers that are new to interviewing, or new to interviewing at your company, and ensure you’re continuously improving interviews as your organization grows.

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our updates Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe

Other resources