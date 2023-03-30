Relationship-based recruiting in the era of AI
Metaview Events
9 Mar 2023 • 60 min watch
In a discussion moderated by Metaview Co-founder & CEO, Siadhal Magos, Richard Cho (Strategic Advisor & former Chief Recruiting Officer at Gem) and Wesley Gilbert (Global Head of Talent Acquisition at On) share how they approach relationship-based recruiting at a time when the role of AI is more prevalent than ever.
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat
Blog • 3 min read
Siadhal Magos • 30 Mar 2023
AI in Recruiting
Webinar series
Metaview • 27 Apr 2023