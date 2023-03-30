Sign inBook a demo

Virtual Event: How Tally Hires Engineers

Metaview Events

Metaview Events

27 Sep 2022 • 45 min watch

In this virtual event, Metaview Co-founder & CEO Siadhal Magos leads a conversation with engineering hiring leaders from Tally — Jan Chong, VP of Engineering, and Beryl Wang, Sr. Technical Recruiter — to understand how they work together and the tactics they use to win engineering talent.

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our updates

Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat

Blog • 3 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos30 Mar 2023

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

Metaview
Metaview27 Apr 2023
Back to all resources