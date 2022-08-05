Armed with these new insights, the recruiting team created more structured questions for interviews and implemented relevant interviewer training to create more consistency across the process. They used Metaview to create video Snippets to train on topics like how to introduce Catawiki, negotiate salaries, and ask competency-based questions.



Automating note-taking was also a game-changer. James says, “For me, the number one benefit of Metaview is being able to fully focus on the interview itself. I can be hands-free and not have to worry about making notes.” AI Notes allow Catawiki recruiters and interviewers to be more present and engaged, creating stronger connections with candidates and improving the quality of conversations.



And by creating custom AI Notes templates tailored to specific roles, the Catawiki team has been able to streamline the hiring process and give better clarity to hiring managers by presenting the most relevant and accurate candidate information. Beyond saving time, the AI Notes also improve communication and alignment within the team by helping to reduce misunderstandings about role expectations and candidate performance.



The Catawiki team also finds Snippets particularly useful for early-stage calibration. When a recruiter is on the fence about whether or not to progress a candidate, they can create and share a video clip of a particular area they want to run past the hiring manager. It’s especially useful for technical interviews where the candidate might go deep into topics that a non-technical person wouldn’t be expected to understand fully.