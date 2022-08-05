Swing Search & Talent

Learn how Metaview has been a “game-changer and bar-raiser” for Swing Search.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? So many things. I think number one is the peace of mind it gives me knowing I can focus my attention on call quality and relationship building and fact check later if needed. I just feel like Metaview has my back. And number two, the great customer service and customer experience.



The platform is incredibly easy to use and onboarding for my firm of 40 took us maybe 10 minutes. I still receive random Slack messages from coworkers who maybe I'm not even that close with that'll say, “Annie, thank you so much for bringing Metaview to Swing. It's my all time favorite tool and product, and it's completely changed my process.”

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? Probably the camaraderie of rallying behind a tool that we all love using. So I didn't expect for my coworkers to be so excited about it and to constantly tell me how much time that they're saving and how excited they are to have this product at Swing.

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? Hours a day. It depends on the type of call. Is it a BD call? Is it an interview or an internal meeting? It can save me realistically 20 to 60 minutes per call.