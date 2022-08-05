Learn how Metaview helps Healthtech 1’s Head of Talent & People, Sophie, level-up collaboration with hiring teams and give candidates the best experience.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? There's two that come to mind initially. I think the first one being the integration with Ashby, which is an ATS that I particularly love. So being able to do my scoring and have all of the notes immediately go over has been definitely a time saver. It seems like something that you wouldn't spend too much time on, but actually when you're constantly switching between different platforms and jumping between different candidates, I think it takes away some of the worry I have that I might miss something or forget to copy and paste it and things like that. So that is great. I love being able to run my scoring for Ashby within Metaview.



And then I think the second one would be the summary in that when I was writing my notes myself, they were coming across as very abrupt and very much silos of information because it's just my train of thought quickly as I'm typing, whereas I like the almost human element of the summary that comes with it. It'll say things like the candidate expressed their interest in X, Y, Z. It's a lot more helpful when we're doing our hiring huddles, going through candidate profiles. So yeah, I think it definitely makes the communication between hiring managers and talent a lot easier as well.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? It really helps offload a lot of biases in note-taking. I've gone through my unconscious bias training and things like that, but if we're relying on my recollection of what a candidate said, or any other interviewer's recollection of what a candidate said, there is still a bias on what we can remember.



I think there's probably also a bias in what time of day it is, if you've had your coffee, a few things where we're relying on memory and the specific lens, whereas I really enjoy being able to objectively look at it and say no, the candidate actually did say this, they did remember to answer this question and things like that.



I like being able to also use it as a tool that we use to ensure that we have good EDI practices in our interviewing.

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? I would say it probably saves about five minutes per half an hour screening. Last week I did 26 screenings, so 13 hours of calls. I'd say easily five minutes apiece. I think for myself as well, I'm a bit of a creature of perfectionism. So I will go back and reread my notes, make sure I've added everything and that kind of self checking as well.



It definitely saves five minutes per every half an hour I'm interviewing.