Hear how Stephanie, TA Lead, saves 20+ hours per by relying on Metaview’s AI-generated summaries.

What made you decide to try Metaview? I am very curious about all the fun AI tools out there. I've been playing with a lot of different tools and just really testing them, seeing what works for me, seeing what fits in my workflow. I came across Metaview through two separate avenues. One was through a mentor that I'm working closely with, and the second was Recruiting Brainfood. Because I kept seeing it, I thought 'Surely I have to check this out'. So I decided to do a trial and I was instantly amazed at how much time I'd saved just in that first week when I started working with it. I'm currently the only recruiter on the team and working across the business with all the leaders and doing all the screening and intro calls for all the roles we have open. So regularly it involves a lot of context switching and a lot of interviews: 4 to 6 a day, and sometimes up to 15, 20 a week. That's a lot of hours that I'm sitting in the interview, then doing scorecard notes, then feeding back to hiring managers. So being able to condense the scorecard and the feedback step and make it a lot faster has been amazing.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? One of my favorite things would definitely be the fact that it summarizes everything in such a great way. You can choose to have slightly more detail or slightly less detail. That's great for me, especially depending on the role. Because I'm hiring anything from more entry level roles all the way up to C level, it's really important for me to be able to share more depth in certain situations. I also really love that it records the transcript word for word. Sometimes I eat my words and sometimes I work with different candidates that speak all sorts of different languages. So I do need to go back and make sure that I captured everything in its full essence. I think also when you're doing back-to-back interviews, it's sometimes hard to consolidate the information and then step into the next one. So the great thing with Metaview is that option to be able to look back and review.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? For me, one of the great benefits is being able to type a question in and for it to generate a response. It's great that I can essentially ask the AI to read into the interview and really understand what else was asked, and give me more information than perhaps what I might have asked. Something I've noticed is that the AI starts recognizing which questions are asked regularly and then suggests that as some insights for the scorecard, which is great because sometimes some candidates give me the information without me even having to ask the question. But the AI recognizes that that question wasn't asked, but it was answered, which is awesome.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? Honestly, hours. I'm a little bit pedantic with my scorecard notes, or at least I used to be. I usually like to write verbatim, so I would, at the beginning of an interview, tell a candidate ‘I'm going to be typing, it's not me messaging or anything. I'm just going to be taking notes’ and then I'm rapidly typing out while they're talking verbatim. And then I assess that afterwards. If I'm doing a 30 minute interview, it can take me sometimes up to 20 minutes or more to actually process that interview and then share the feedback and really analyze it. Now, because Metaview is doing the verbatim typing for me as well as the summary, I can just jot down a few short notes about body language, or things that I might not be noticing because I'm rapidly typing. So in terms of hours and time saved, it's honestly upwards of 20 hours a week.