Matthias shares how Metaview has helped emnify recruiters and hiring managers increase efficiency, improve the candidate experience, and establish a culture of learning.

What’s your favorite part about Metaview? What I love is the whole AI part, right? You can have answers either in bullet points, or you have even a general assessment of a candidate and you can look up notes, et cetera. This is really helping a lot. I've fallen in love with the latest feature as well, Candidate Comparison. I can compare candidates now based on our interview structure, and have an AI assistant that actually deep dives on that scorecard as well. It's just next level.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of not having to take notes? One of the things that my recruiters always tell me, and we just had a case right now where we onboarded a new recruiter, that person literally did part of the onboarding as watching all of the interviews from everyone.



So not just from the whole team and me, but also from hiring managers. How do hiring managers actually explain Metaview? How do they go about it when it comes to interviewing? You create so many learnings out of that. And I feel Metaview is the perfect database where you can actually pull out information for your interview trainings, for your assessments and how to coach hiring managers as well.



And this is something that I think helped also in ongoing processes to align with the hiring managers to say, “Look, you keep on asking these questions. No wonder that you get those results,” right? Or, “Hey, now I really know how to prepare a candidate upfront for an interview because I know what is expected and what's happening in those interviews.”

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? I used to write very comprehensive scorecards. So by that, I mean, it's not just, “Hey, I like the candidate or not.” And that's it. I also put the questions and answers of the candidates there, and then make the assessment. So I used to take half an hour or 45 minutes for a scorecard. Now I would say I can do this in 10 to 15 minutes. So it's a half an hour easily for one interview. And then if you calculate this by 15 to 20 interviews a week, then you kind of get how much time I save.