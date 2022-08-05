Sign inBook a demoTry for free

emnify

Matthias shares how Metaview has helped emnify recruiters and hiring managers increase efficiency, improve the candidate experience, and establish a culture of learning.
What’s your favorite part about Metaview?
What I love is the whole AI part, right? You can have answers either in bullet points, or you have even a general assessment of a candidate and you can look up notes, et cetera. This is really helping a lot. I've fallen in love with the latest feature as well, Candidate Comparison. I can compare candidates now based on our interview structure, and have an AI assistant that actually deep dives on that scorecard as well. It's just next level.
Have there been any unexpected benefits of not having to take notes?
One of the things that my recruiters always tell me, and we just had a case right now where we onboarded a new recruiter, that person literally did part of the onboarding as watching all of the interviews from everyone.

So not just from the whole team and me, but also from hiring managers. How do hiring managers actually explain Metaview? How do they go about it when it comes to interviewing? You create so many learnings out of that. And I feel Metaview is the perfect database where you can actually pull out information for your interview trainings, for your assessments and how to coach hiring managers as well.

And this is something that I think helped also in ongoing processes to align with the hiring managers to say, “Look, you keep on asking these questions. No wonder that you get those results,” right? Or, “Hey, now I really know how to prepare a candidate upfront for an interview because I know what is expected and what's happening in those interviews.”
How much time are you saving because of Metaview?
I used to write very comprehensive scorecards. So by that, I mean, it's not just, “Hey, I like the candidate or not.” And that's it. I also put the questions and answers of the candidates there, and then make the assessment. So I used to take half an hour or 45 minutes for a scorecard. Now I would say I can do this in 10 to 15 minutes. So it's a half an hour easily for one interview. And then if you calculate this by 15 to 20 interviews a week, then you kind of get how much time I save.
Do you enjoy interviewing more as a result of using Metaview?
Yes and it's not always just me, but I keep hearing my colleagues saying whenever Metaview is not on an interview they almost feel like “I'm not gonna do this interview because it's such a pain.” So many times I keep on hearing people saying that. So that is something that is a positive effect.
Replit
Hear how Replit’s Talent team uses Metaview to save hours per week and go deeper with candidates.
Localyze
Hear how Stephanie, TA Lead, saves 20+ hours per by relying on Metaview’s AI-generated summaries.
Flash Pack
Hear how Meera, Head of Talent, and the Flash Pack team use Metaview to authentically engage with candidates and make more informed decisions.
Perkbox
Hear what Natalie, Head of TA, loves about Metaview’s seamless user experience and support in making more informed decisions.
Hawk-Eye Innovations
Hear how Metaview helps Senior TA Partner, Thomas, manage the high-pressure task of getting candidates in quickly.
Found
Hear how exec search leader, Shiv Brodie, uses Metaview to dig deeper with candidates and bring their responses to life for mission-driven hiring teams.
Craft Ventures
Hear how Cassie uses Metaview to save hours per week, fully engage with candidates, and automate notes perfectly customized to hiring managers' needs.
Polar Analytics
Learn why Metaview has been "the biggest step change" in Polar Analytics' interviewing that Head of People & Talent, Luke, has seen.
Ledger Investing
Senior Tech Recruiter, Nick, shares how Metaview helps him deliver candidates to hiring managers “on a silver platter”.
Ready Set Rocket
Head of Talent & HR, Shayna, shares how Metaview does the work of note-taking for her so she can focus on amazing conversations with candidates.
Teraflow.ai
Hear how Metaview enables Lead Recruiter, Nix, maintain the human connection with candidates.
HowNow
Dom, Senior Talent Partner, shares how Metaview helps save time for the entire HowNow team.
Birdcall
Recruitment Manager, Hannah, shares how she uses Metaview as a safety net to catch all the important details from interviews.
Formitable
Georgie, Senior TA manager, shares how Metaview helps her take more accurate, detailed notes.
RVezy
Hear how Metaview helped Head of People & Culture, Céline, reduce her post-interview note-writing time from 20 minutes to 30 seconds.
Coit Group
Learn how Noémie, Senior Technical Recruiter, leverages Metaview to impress hiring managers with her note quality.
Settlement Agreement Solicitors
Operations lead, Martin, shares how Metaview gives him reassurance that, even if an interview derails, all the important points are captured.
Ready to try Metaview?
Try for freeBook a demo