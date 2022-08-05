“ Being able to access our interviews with Metaview has actually changed hiring decisions for us on multiple occasions.



If someone on my team comes to me and says, "I don't think we should be passing on this candidate," I now have the ability to watch Snippets or the full interview and then go back to the hiring team to unpack exactly what happened. It's been a really powerful way to drive change throughout the organization. ”

Laura Stapleton · VP of People