Case Study
How Engine increases talent density with Metaview
Play
Customer
Engine
Tech stack
Headquarters
Denver, CO
Company size
700+
40+
minutes
Saved per recruiter daily on submitting scorecards.
8,400+
interviews
Captured on Metaview to date.
As a high-volume recruiting operation, Engine faced challenges with documenting candidate interviews, delivering a consistent candidate experience, and getting visibility into what was actually going on in interviews. The recruiting team was spending a ton of time chasing interviewers and hiring managers to submit scorecards and struggling to balance detailed note-taking with meaningful candidate engagement. Laura Stapleton, VP of People at Engine, needed a solution to not only streamline the administrative burden but also unlock insight into interview data to drive better hiring decisions.
AI-powered notes and interview insights
With the hope of gaining deeper insights into their hiring process and reducing time spent on admin, Engine turned to Metaview. Laura and team were initially drawn to Metaview because they knew they’d be getting deep partnership and the most cutting-edge tech:
“I've always viewed Metaview as a leader in this space. The team and product have stayed at the forefront of where TA is headed and continue to evolve.
The Metaview team has also been super helpful in making sure that we're enabling our team to leverage the tool properly and to continue to stay up-to-speed with new product features. That partnership is super important to us.”
The Metaview team has also been super helpful in making sure that we're enabling our team to leverage the tool properly and to continue to stay up-to-speed with new product features. That partnership is super important to us.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
Massive time savings and more informed decision-making with Metaview
Since implementing Metaview, Engine has seen major improvements in their recruiting process efficiency, with recruiters saving ~40 minutes daily—time that was previously spent on writing screening notes and submitting scorecards. It's also made it much easier to hold interviewers and hiring managers accountable to submitting high-quality scorecards on time.
“Prior to Metaview, the team was really having to block a big chunk of time at the end of the day to make sure they were getting all of their scorecards in a timely way. Now what would take 45 minutes probably takes five.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
On top of the serious time savings, Metaview's data has empowered Engine to make more informed hiring decisions:
“Being able to access our interviews with Metaview has actually changed hiring decisions for us on multiple occasions.
If someone on my team comes to me and says, "I don't think we should be passing on this candidate," I now have the ability to watch Snippets or the full interview and then go back to the hiring team to unpack exactly what happened. It's been a really powerful way to drive change throughout the organization.”
If someone on my team comes to me and says, "I don't think we should be passing on this candidate," I now have the ability to watch Snippets or the full interview and then go back to the hiring team to unpack exactly what happened. It's been a really powerful way to drive change throughout the organization.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
The team has also been able to use Metaview to get a clearer picture into challenges like early attrition. They can go back to past interviews and get insight into how they initially pitched the job, whether they knew they were taking a calculated risk with a particular candidate, and any other disconnects that may have led to early departures.
Raising the bar for interview quality and candidate experience
Metaview has become essential for maintaining and improving interview quality at Engine. By unlocking visibility into what actually happens during interviews, Engine can now make sure candidates are consistently getting a top-notch experience.
“Quality of hire starts with quality of interview. If funnel conversions don't make sense or aren't where we want them to be, my next step is to look at Metaview and see what's happening with these interviews to try to get to the root cause.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
Laura and team like to create Views to deep-dive into specific areas of optimization. For example, they've used Metaview to understand how interviewers are presenting Engine's culture or to get to the bottom of disconnects happening throughout the hiring process.
Metaview also helps Engine monitor key interview metrics like interview start and end times and candidate talk time percentages. Insight into these details helps Laura know when it's time to dig into a particular area where interview quality might need some intervention to keep the bar high.
Powerful interviewer training based on real-world examples
An unexpected benefit of Metaview has been its value for interviewer training and onboarding. Engine now uses interview recordings as part of their training program, allowing new team members to see real examples of what good and bad interviewing looks like.
“Metaview has become a really big part of our interviewing enablement. When we have new people come on board, being able to say, 'Watch these Metaviews' has become an excellent part of our training program. Having access to those real-world examples is huge.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
Beyond training, it also gives recruiters the power to better advocate for themselves and their candidates. Recruiters can send Snippets of candidate responses and work with Laura to decide how they'll approach a hiring manager with their POV on a candidate's performance.
“I believe interviewing is a privilege and not everybody can do it. Metaview helps us make sure that we have the quality of interview we need to increase our talent density and raise the bar across the business.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
Building a foundation for TA excellence
Metaview has become an integral part of Engine's tech stack and recruiting strategy. For Laura and her team, it's now unimaginable to operate without these insights and efficiency gains.
“Being able to assess the quality of the interview is an absolutely core part of my job. I would really struggle with losing access to the data that I'm able to leverage with Metaview.”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
Engine is excited to continue to build on their partnership with Metaview, solidifying its position as a critical component in their recruiting tech stack and helping them elevate their TA function.
“I'm confident that Metaview is going to continue to evolve as AI progresses, and we want to be a part of that. We're leaning into how AI is going to change the TA landscape and Metaview helps us stay up to speed with those developments so that we can optimize our efforts”
Laura Stapleton · VP of People
Case studies
Localyze
Swing Search & Talent
Healthtech 1