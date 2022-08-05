Hudson RPO, a leading global provider of recruitment and talent advisory services, is always looking for ways to improve the efficiency and quality of their processes. In particular, they found that recruiters were spending a lot of time on manual note-taking, at the expense of the quality and consistency of the data they captured.



Hudson RPO wanted their recruiters to prioritize having detailed, engaging conversations with candidates and stakeholders, rather than trying to take notes and potentially miss critical information or opportunities for quality interactions. They also wanted to improve the quality of notes and decrease time spent editing and summarizing them, so that hiring managers could more quickly receive the candidate summary, easily understand the key points, and give swift feedback on next steps.