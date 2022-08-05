Riviera Partners

In terms of time savings, the impact of Metaview has also been notable. The average time saved on a weekly basis is more than 6 hours per recruiter, with some recruiters saying Metaview saves them as many as 15 hours per week.



On top of the efficiency gains and higher-quality data capture, Metaview also allows for enhanced interactions with customers and clients. The team is able to focus more on the conversations at hand rather than worrying about capturing everything that’s discussed. Here’s what they have to say: