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Integrations
Metaview works with all the tools in your recruiting stack.
Category
Applicant Tracking Systems
Website
Avionté
Integrate Metaview with Avionté to unlock richer candidate data and advanced functionality:
- Automated interview capture: Metaview automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes calls scheduled through Avionté.
- Streamlined application review: Review applications, move candidates through your hiring stages, and action reject or advance decisions without leaving Metaview.
- Built-in sourcing: Push sourced candidates and applications straight into Avionté to keep your pipeline up to date.
- Seamless team management: Metaview makes it easy to decide which interviews you want to capture.
More integrations
FAQ
Metaview is ready to use instantly. No setup or training required. Just connect your work email and you can record your first interview or run your first candidate search in just 48 seconds.