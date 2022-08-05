Integrations
Metaview works with all the tools in your recruiting stack.
Category
Applicant Tracking Systems
Website
Thrive
Thrive TRM is the talent relationship management platform built to drive network development and collaboration, streamline workflow and produce consistently better hiring decisions. Thrive TRM folds the best elements of applicant tracking and relationship management systems into a single, seamless cloud-based system. So you can deepen your talent pool. Connect with top candidates. And manage searches in real time.
Integrate Metaview with Thrive to unlock richer candidate data and advanced functionality:
- Automated conversation capture: Metaview automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes calls scheduled through Thrive.
- Notes pushed straight to Thrive: Instantly add Metaview's AI-generated notes to Thrive so you have all of your candidate data in one place.
- Intuitive navigation: Links between Metaview and Thrive make it easy to jump from the interview in Metaview to the candidate's profile in Thrive, and vice-versa.
- Seamless team management: Metaview makes it easy to decide which calls you want to capture.
To get started, check out how to set up the Metaview <> Thrive integration here.
More integrations
FAQ
How long does it take to start using Metaview?
Metaview is ready to use instantly. No setup or training required. Just connect your work email and you can record your first interview or run your first candidate search in just 48 seconds.
Who can use Metaview?
What is the candidate experience?
How secure is my interview data?
What is your data retention policy?
Can I delete recordings?
What tools does Metaview work with?
What languages do you support?
Can you customize the bot name?