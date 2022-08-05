Thrive

Thrive TRM is the talent relationship management platform built to drive network development and collaboration, streamline workflow and produce consistently better hiring decisions. Thrive TRM folds the best elements of applicant tracking and relationship management systems into a single, seamless cloud-based system. So you can deepen your talent pool. Connect with top candidates. And manage searches in real time.

Integrate Metaview with Thrive to unlock richer candidate data and advanced functionality:

Automated conversation capture: Metaview automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes calls scheduled through Thrive.

Notes pushed straight to Thrive: Instantly add Metaview's AI-generated notes to Thrive so you have all of your candidate data in one place.

Intuitive navigation: Links between Metaview and Thrive make it easy to jump from the interview in Metaview to the candidate's profile in Thrive, and vice-versa.

Seamless team management: Metaview makes it easy to decide which calls you want to capture.

To get started, check out how to set up the Metaview <> Thrive integration here.