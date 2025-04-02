Arthur Matuszewski on the cost of playing it safe in hiring

What if your biggest hiring mistakes aren’t who you hire — but who you don’t?



In this episode of 10x Recruiting, Arthur Matuszewski (Managing Partner at Carrara, ex-Bridgewater & Better) unpacks the high cost of false negatives in hiring — the exceptional people who slip through the cracks because they don’t fit the usual mold. He shares how Bridgewater tracked its “hiring anti-portfolio” to learn from the candidates they rejected who went on to do extraordinary things, and why your talent strategy should be built around maximizing upside, not minimizing risk.



Arthur and Nolan get into how to build more intellectually honest organizations, why pedigree is a poor proxy for performance, and what it means to truly focus on the work.

