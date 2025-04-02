Sign inBook a demoStart for free

Arthur Matuszewski on the cost of playing it safe in hiring

Metaview
Metaview
2 Apr 2025 • 1 min read

What if your biggest hiring mistakes aren’t who you hire — but who you don’t?

In this episode of 10x Recruiting, Arthur Matuszewski (Managing Partner at Carrara, ex-Bridgewater & Better) unpacks the high cost of false negatives in hiring — the exceptional people who slip through the cracks because they don’t fit the usual mold. He shares how Bridgewater tracked its “hiring anti-portfolio” to learn from the candidates they rejected who went on to do extraordinary things, and why your talent strategy should be built around maximizing upside, not minimizing risk.

Arthur and Nolan get into how to build more intellectually honest organizations, why pedigree is a poor proxy for performance, and what it means to truly focus on the work.

Listen, like, and subscribe on: 

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Or wherever you get your podcasts

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

Live from Transform: Learnings from leaders at Affirm, Greenhouse, & more
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview
Metaview 28 Mar 2025
How the best companies in the world build talent density with Thach Nguyen
Blog • 6 min read
Metaview
Metaview 17 Mar 2025
Back to all resources