Why taste is the moat in recruiting with Hebbia's Scott Bianco

In this episode, Scott Bianco, Head of Talent at Hebbia, breaks down why great recruiters are becoming more valuable, not less. As AI strips out admin, the bar rises for the work that actually matters: judgment, relationships, candidate calibration, and taste.



Scott and Nolan get into:

Why AI will expose bad recruiters and amplify great ones

Why recruiter taste is hard to teach and impossible to fake

How the best recruiters build trust, not just pipeline

Check out the full episode on:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts