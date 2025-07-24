Shiv Brodie’s playbook for AI-powered recruiting leverage
Metaview
24 Jul 2025 • 1 min read
In this episode of our How I AI series, Shiv Brodie (GTM recruiter at Metaview) walks us through the AI workflows she’s using day-to-day to source, engage, and assess top talent. She’s built a powerful system that gives her leverage at every step, and it’s surprisingly simple to replicate.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- How Shiv’s custom GPT turns a JD into sourcing gold
- Why she leans on Perplexity, not ChatGPT, for company intel
- How she uses Metaview snippets to level-up multi-touch outreach
- The power of templates for structured, repeatable hiring excellence
Watch the episode to steal Shiv's playbook for building an unfair competitive advantage with AI.
Check it out wherever you get yours pods!
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
Andy Pittman: Stop selling jobs. Start selling better lives.
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 2 Jul 2025
"How I AI in recruiting” with Qonto's Samy Aumar
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 12 Jun 2025