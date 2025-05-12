Gem’s Steve Bartel on hiring product-obsessed engineers and leveraging AI for an unfair advantage
Metaview
12 May 2025 • 1 min read
Gem co-founder Steve Bartel breaks down why a lot of startups actually hire the wrong kind of engineers and how to instead identify and attract product-minded technical talent. Steve and Nolan also dive into how AI is helping recruiting teams handle massive applicant influxes and personalize outreach at scale. Steve shares insider tips on how to leverage social proof without burning social cred when outbounding and how to avoid common startup hiring mistakes when recruiting without a talent brand.
Check out the full episode on:
