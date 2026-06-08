AI sourcing vs Boolean search: 7 cases where context-aware sourcing wins

A good Boolean string is a real skill. I've watched recruiters build one that finds exactly the right people, and there's a craft to it that the internet keeps trying to write off. So let me be clear up front: Boolean isn't the enemy here, and it isn't a competitor. It's a technique.

The problem is what the technique asks of you. To write a string that works, you compress everything you know about a role into keywords, titles, and operators, then gamble on which of those words a good candidate happened to put on their profile. The person who calls themselves a backend engineer shows up. The equally strong one who wrote distributed systems does not.

We can do better. And the upgrade isn't a cleverer string. It's search that understands the role the way you do, then reasons about who actually fits.

That's what context-aware agentic AI sourcing does, and it's what we built. Below are seven concrete cases where it beats a hand-built Boolean string, pulled from the work recruiters do every day. None of them are “AI is magic.” Each is a specific place the keyword model breaks, and a specific thing the agent does instead. Where Boolean still wins, and it does in a few places, I'll say so too.

Key takeaways Boolean is a technique for keyword search, not a rival product . The real comparison is a hand-built string versus a search that reasons about the role.

A keyword string only finds people who used your exact words. Context-aware sourcing reads the intent behind the role , so it surfaces strong fits who described themselves differently.

From the intake call , the agent can start sourcing against what the hiring manager actually said, not a string you type from memory an hour later.

On an independent benchmark of 1,400 real-world queries, Metaview's sourcing agent returned 93.5% precision : fewer, better candidates instead of a long almost-right list.

Boolean still wins when the criteria are exact and unambiguous, like a hard certification or a clearance. Use the right move for the search in front of you.

Boolean is a technique, not a competitor

Boolean search is a way of talking to a keyword index. You combine terms with AND, OR, and NOT, wrap phrases in quotes, and the index hands back every profile that matches the letters you typed.

When you know exactly what you want and the world labels it consistently, that's fast and precise. The trouble starts when the role is fuzzier than the keywords, which is most of the time in real hiring.

A string can't tell you it failed. It returns whatever matched, so a missed candidate looks identical to no candidate. It can't weigh two signals against each other, prefer recent experience over a title from six years ago, or understand that running the on-call rotation for a 40-engineer org means more than the word leadership on a profile. You patch around that with longer strings and more rejections, and the work quietly piles up.

A hand-built Boolean string Matches the exact words a candidate happened to type

Returns a long list you still have to skim and reject

Has no memory, so a miss looks the same as an empty result A context-aware sourcing agent Reads the role, then reasons about who actually fits

Ranks aggressively, so the shortlist is short on purpose

Learns from your yes and no, and sharpens each search

Plenty of recruiters already feel this, which is why so many now use a custom GPT to write their Boolean strings for them. It's a smart workaround. In this 10x Recruiting walkthrough, Shiv Brodie shows how she does exactly that, turning a job description into search terms before she ever opens a sourcing tab.

Context-aware sourcing takes the next step. Instead of generating a better string for you to run, the agent runs the search itself, reasons about each result, and hands back a ranked shortlist. The string is no longer the artifact you maintain. The brief itself is.

Seven cases where context-aware sourcing wins

Here are the seven places a keyword string runs out of road. Each is a real moment in a search, with what Boolean does and what a context-aware agent does instead.

The case Where a Boolean string struggles What context-aware sourcing does Fuzzy seniority Senior means five different things across companies, and a title match can't read the context Reasons about scope and impact in the actual work history, not the label on the role Skills in other words Misses anyone who wrote "distributed systems" instead of your keyword Understands intent, so synonyms and adjacent experience still surface Sourcing from intake Can't start until you end the call, translate it into operators, and type Starts from the intake call itself and returns candidate profiles within minutes Your own database Only sees public profiles, and is blind to your ATS and past conversations Searches your owned data too: ATS records and prior Metaview interviews No re-pestering Has no memory of who you already contacted, so it surfaces them again Knows contact history and skips people already in an active sequence Calibrating quality Static, so the same string returns the same misses every single time Learns from each yes and no, and tightens the next search Market mapping Built to find people, not to answer where a company has been hiring from Runs deep research: talent flows, competitor maps, and hiring trends

Two of these cases are where the keyword model leaks the most candidates, so they're worth slowing down on.

Case two, skills described in other words, is the quiet one. A Boolean string only finds the exact phrasing you guessed, and candidates rarely use it. The strong infrastructure engineer wrote ran our Kubernetes migration, not the three keywords you typed.

A context-aware agent reads the role as a description of a person, then matches on the meaning, so the people who described the same work in their own words still show up. You describe the role in plain language and let the agent figure out who fits.

1 2 3 1 Describe the role in plain language, the way you'd brief a colleague, instead of assembling a keyword string. 2 The agent interprets intent, so adjacent titles and synonym phrasing are still considered. 3 Results come back ranked by fit, not dumped in the order the index happened to return them. You write the role in your own words, and the agent matches on meaning rather than the exact letters on a profile.

Case three is the one recruiters notice first. A Boolean search can't begin until the intake call is over and you've turned everything the hiring manager said into operators. By then you've already lost the nuance: the offhand line about wanting someone who's scaled a team through a reorg, the two companies they'd love to poach from.

When Metaview is on the intake call, it captures every spoken word, and that context becomes the brief the sourcing agent searches against, not a string you reconstruct from memory later.

Straight from the intake brief, the agent comes back with a ranked shortlist, each candidate carrying a reason rather than just a keyword hit.

That turnaround changes the conversation with the hiring manager, not just the timeline. Instead of going away for a week and coming back with a list, you're trading candidates while the role is still fresh in everyone's mind.

“ Within 20 minutes of an intake call, I can present multiple candidate profiles to hiring managers on Slack and get immediate feedback. This isn't just about efficiency, it's about transforming the relationship between recruiters and hiring managers.” LI

Want to see Metaview alongside? Watch the sourcing agent run against a brief you actually use. See it live

The proof: we measured sourcing accuracy

Accuracy claims in sourcing are easy to make and hard to trust, so we put a number on it. Metaview's AI Sourcing agent was run through Exa's People Search Benchmark, an independent test of 1,400 real-world sourcing queries that checks, for each query, whether the top candidates returned actually match what was asked. Across that test, the agent scored 93.5% precision: the large majority of profiles it returns are genuine fits, not close enough.

We wrote up the full benchmark, including how to run it yourself.

Independent benchmark · Exa People Search 93.5% precision across the benchmark 1,400 real-world sourcing queries 14,000 candidate results graded No.1 highest accuracy on the test

Why does that gap exist? Because most sourcing tools optimize for volume. They return as many maybe-relevant profiles as possible, which looks impressive in a demo and creates work in a workflow: more skimming, more sanity-checking, more trust quietly draining away.

A context-aware agent does the opposite. It searches broadly, then ranks aggressively, so what reaches you has already been triaged for fit. The number that matters isn't how many candidates it found. It's how many of them you'd actually message.

Every candidate card carries the agent's reasoning: why this person, against your specific criteria, so a high score is something you can check rather than trust blindly.

Recruiters using it describe the same shift, from a tool that floods you to one that judges fit against the brief.

How context-aware sourcing works in Metaview

Under the hood, Metaview's AI Sourcing agent doesn't populate a list from static filters. You give it the role in whatever form you have: a job description, a few sample resumes, a past candidate who was perfect, or just plain language spoken out loud. And it uses that context to search, reason, and rank.

It can look past the open web into your own applicant tracking system and your prior Metaview conversations through your ATS integrations. So it surfaces people you've already met and forgotten. On a candidate card, it shows its work: why this person, against your criteria, and whether you've contacted them before.

Sourcing is only the start. The same context flows into Application Review, your interview notes, and Reports. The agents compound instead of starting cold at each step. Sourcing that begins from the intake call also lines recruiter and hiring manager up on the same target from day one.

There's data behind that last point. According to Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, teams that put AI at the core of hiring see a 40% increase in initial alignment at the start of a search. When sourcing runs off the same conversation the hiring manager had, the search starts pointed at the right person instead of drifting toward whoever the keywords happened to return.

Beyond finding individuals, the same agent maps a market: where talent sits, which companies are growing, and where a search is realistically winnable.

When a hand-built Boolean string still wins

None of this means you should retire Boolean. A keyword string is still the right move when your criteria are exact, known, and consistently labeled. If you need an active security clearance, a specific certification, or experience at a named company, a precise string finds those people fast and gives you an audit trail you can hand to a compliance team. When the search is genuinely unambiguous, a reasoning layer is overhead you don't need.

Heads up The honest rule is simple: reach for a Boolean string when you can name exactly what you want in words a profile will contain, and reach for a context-aware agent when the role is richer than any keyword you'd type. Most searches are the second kind, but not all of them are.

The best recruiters were never loyal to a technique. They were loyal to the shortlist. Boolean was the best way to build one for twenty years, and for a narrow set of searches it still is.

But for most roles now, describing the job and letting an agent reason about who fits is simply a shorter path to the same place: fewer, better candidates you can actually trust. It's also free to start.

See for yourself Put context-aware sourcing on your next role. Describe the role in your own words and watch the agent reason its way to a ranked shortlist. Try it free