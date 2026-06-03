April 2026: Catch candidate fraud and source smarter

Recruiting isn't getting any easier. Application volume is up. Candidate fraud is becoming a real problem. And recruiters are expected to move faster than ever.

This month, we've shipped upgrades across Application Review, Sourcing, Sequences, and the Metaview MCP to help teams review candidates faster, stay organized at scale, and make better decisions with less effort.

Here’s what to get excited about.

Candidate fraud is rising . We're hearing it from customers and seeing it in the data.

That's why we've added automatic fraud detection to Application Review.

Metaview analyzes signals across resumes, LinkedIn profiles, application responses, and email addresses to flag candidates that may not be genuine.

And unlike generic fraud tools, Metaview understands real recruiting context. It can spot things like inconsistent career histories, suspicious application patterns, and profiles that don't line up across sources.

The goal isn't to automatically reject candidates. It's to help recruiters focus their attention where it matters most.

As AI-generated applications (and full-on fraud) become more common, you need a little extra intelligence in review workflows.

Not using Application Review yet? Try it here.

Application Review now works with even more ATSs

More good news: Application Review now syncs with more of the recruiting tools teams already rely on every day, including:

Ashby

Gem

Greenhouse

Lever

Recruitee

SmartRecruiters

Teamtailor

Workable

Workday

That means you can review candidates directly inside the tools your team already uses.

No new workflows. No workarounds. Just faster, more structured candidate review where hiring already happens.

Run sourcing sequences directly from LinkedIn

Metaview Sequences now includes a LinkedIn browser extension.

Open any LinkedIn profile and instantly see sequence status, sourcing feedback, contact details, and pending outreach tasks. You can also add candidates to sequences without leaving LinkedIn.

Copy personalized messages and connection requests in one click, stay on top of follow-ups, and keep outreach moving without bouncing back into Metaview every few minutes.

The result: less tab-switching, fewer dropped prospects, and a sourcing workflow that feels native to how recruiters actually work.

Candidate packs now come with a table view. A small change, but a big upgrade for high-volume sourcing teams.

Instead of reviewing sourced talent one card at a time, recruiters can compare candidates side by side and move through large candidate pools much faster.

The new view gives you key details side by side, to compare candidates more efficiently and move through sourcing projects with far less clicking.

The Metaview MCP just got a lot more powerful. Search for any candidate using a LinkedIn URL, email address, or phone number and instantly pull together their complete history across your hiring process.

That includes:

ATS records

Previous applications

Resumes

Interview feedback

Scorecards

Professional background information

Whether you're preparing for an interview, reconnecting with a silver medalist, or reviewing a past applicant, the context you need is now available in seconds.

No digging through systems. No detective work.

Like the rest of Metaview’s AI platform, the focus is precision through context. The more connected your hiring data becomes, the easier it is for teams to move faster, stay aligned, and make better decisions without extra admin.

That's it for May

From catching fraudulent applications earlier to speeding up sourcing and interview prep, every release this month is designed to remove friction from hiring.

We're building AI that understands recruiting. And we're just getting started.