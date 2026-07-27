Ashby alternatives: 10 ATS platforms for smarter hiring in 2026

Ashby is one of the most popular ATS platforms for modern recruiting teams. With applicant tracking, CRM, scheduling, sourcing, and analytics in one platform, it’s helped change what recruiters expect from an ATS.

But it's not the only option. Some teams want a more mature enterprise platform. Others are looking for stronger AI capabilities, a different recruiting workflow, or an ATS that better fits the way they hire.

Whether you're replacing Ashby or simply exploring the market, this guide compares the best ATS alternatives available in 2026. We’ll see dedicated applicant tracking systems and AI recruiting platforms that enhance your existing ATS.

Key takeaways Ashby is one of the strongest all-in-one ATS platforms for modern recruiting teams.

The best alternative depends on whether you're replacing your ATS or adding AI to your recruiting workflow.

Many organizations get more value by keeping their ATS and investing in AI recruiting software alongside it.

Platform Category Best for Metaview AI recruiting platform AI-powered sourcing, application review, interviewing, and recruiting workflows Greenhouse ATS Structured hiring and collaborative recruiting Lever ATS + CRM Relationship-driven recruiting and talent pipelines SmartRecruiters Enterprise ATS Large organizations hiring globally Workday Recruiting Enterprise ATS/HCM Organizations already using Workday Teamtailor ATS Employer branding and candidate experience Pinpoint ATS Internal talent acquisition teams Recruitee ATS Collaborative hiring for growing companies Gem ATS + CRM Outbound recruiting and talent engagement iCIMS Enterprise ATS Large enterprises with complex hiring needs

Why teams look for Ashby alternatives

Ashby packs huge functionality into one platform. That's precisely what makes it attractive. But no ATS is the perfect fit for every recruiting team.

You may need enterprise-scale governance, global hiring support, or deeper integrations. Or maybe more advanced AI sourcing , application review, and interviewing than an ATS provides. Or you’d simply prefer a different approach to applicant tracking.

It's also worth asking whether you need a new ATS at all. Many teams are adding AI alongside their ATS, rather than replacing it. They keep the system of record they already know, then add tools to automate the work recruiters spend the most time on.

The top Ashby alternatives for recruiters

Whether you're evaluating a new ATS or building a more capable recruiting stack, these are the Ashby alternatives to consider.

1. Metaview

Metaview Notetaker captures the interview itself, structures it against your rubric, and pushes the signal back into your ATS automatically.

Category: AI recruiting platform

Best for: Recruiting teams that want to add AI to Ashby without changing their ATS.

Even the best ATS can't solve every recruiting challenge on its own. Metaview complements Ashby by adding AI across the entire hiring workflow. Everything from sourcing and application review to interviewing and recruiting analytics.

Instead of replacing your ATS, Metaview makes it more efficient and impactful. AI sourcing agents proactively find candidates that match your hiring criteria. They’ll even reach out and schedule interviews with no human effort.

[ Learn more about fillmore , your fully autonomous top-of-funnel recruiting assistant.]

Application Review prioritizes the strongest inbound applicants in minutes. Interview intelligence automatically captures structured notes, completes scorecards, and gives recruiting leaders better visibility into hiring quality.

And everything syncs back to Ashby, so your ATS stays up to date without extra admin.

What it does

AI sourcing for outbound recruiting, plus automated outreach sequences and interview scheduling

for outbound recruiting, plus and interview scheduling AI application review and candidate prioritization

and candidate prioritization AI interview notes, summaries, and scorecards

Interview insights and recruiter coaching

Recruiting analytics and reporting

Native integration with Ashby and other leading ATS platforms

Where it shines

Metaview isn’t another ATS. It helps recruiters spend less time on manual work and more time hiring by bringing AI to every stage of the recruiting process.

Pricing: Free plans available; Pro plans from $100/user per month; unlimited Max plan from $300/user per month.

“ The integration with our ATS and the ability to review interview insights asynchronously makes it an invaluable tool for improving consistency and quality across the hiring process.” /G2

4.8/5 on G2

Want this set up on your interviews? Connect Metaview to your ATS in under 10 minutes. See it live

2. Greenhouse

Greenhouse homepage showing the applicant tracking software and hiring platform interface

Category: Applicant tracking system

Best for: Companies that want a mature ATS with best-in-class structured hiring.

Greenhouse is one of the most established ATS platforms on the market. It's known for structured hiring, consistent interview processes, standardized scorecards , and collaborative hiring workflows.

Compared with Ashby, Greenhouse leans more into interview quality and hiring consistency than combining more recruiting functions into one platform.

It also has one of the largest integration ecosystems in recruiting. Greenhouse is a popular choice for organizations that want flexibility when building their recruiting stack.

What it does

Applicant tracking and pipeline management

Structured interviews and scorecards

Interview scheduling and hiring workflows

Recruiting analytics

Career sites and candidate experience

Extensive third-party integrations

Where it shines

Greenhouse has helped define structured hiring for more than a decade. Organizations that prioritize interview consistency and collaboration often put it at the top of their shortlist.

Pricing: Core, Plus and Pro plans available. Book a demo for details.

“ It makes it a lot easier for us to track applications and import that information into our HRIS system. It's easy to use.” /G2

4.4/5 on G2

3. Lever

Lever homepage

Category: ATS and recruiting CRM

Best for: Recruiting teams that prioritize relationship-driven hiring and long-term talent pipelines.

Lever is both ATS and CRM , and a strong choice for recruiting teams that value nurturing talent as much as processing applications. Instead of treating every candidate as an active applicant, Lever helps recruiters build long-term relationships with prospective hires.

While Ashby focuses on bringing analytics, scheduling, and recruiting operations together, Lever's strength is managing talent pipelines over time.

Its CRM, automation, and sourcing workflows make it particularly compatible with proactive recruiting strategies.

What it does

Applicant tracking

Built-in recruiting CRM

Candidate sourcing and pipeline management

Recruiting automation

Interview scheduling and collaboration

Recruiting analytics and reporting

Where it shines

Lever is one of the few ATS platforms where CRM is a core part of the product rather than an add-on. Teams that rely heavily on outbound recruiting often find that approach a better fit for the way they hire.

Pricing: Request a custom quote for details.

“ Lever continues to innovate and add new features and functions. The performance is fairly consistent, with only a few issues over the many years we've been using the tool.” /G2

4.3/5 on G2

4. SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters: mid-market all-in-one ATS plus CRM.

Category: Enterprise ATS

Best for: Global enterprises hiring at scale.

SmartRecruiters puts applicant tracking, recruitment marketing, AI automation, and integrations into one platform for global recruiting teams.

A close competitor to Ashby, SmartRecruiters places greater emphasis on enterprise workflows, governance, and large-scale hiring programs. It's a popular choice for organizations that need sophisticated approval processes, regional hiring support, and integrations across a complex HR technology stack.

What it does

Applicant tracking and hiring workflows

Recruitment marketing and career sites

AI-powered recruiting automation

Interview scheduling and collaboration

Enterprise reporting and analytics

Global hiring and compliance support

Where it shines

SmartRecruiters is built for complexity. Large organizations with multiple business units, countries, and recruiting teams will appreciate its flexibility and enterprise-ready capabilities.

Pricing: Essential plan starts at $14,995; Professional, High Volume, and Complete plans available by request.

“ Connects all recruitment platforms to one easy place for candidate reviews.” /G2

3.4/5 on G2

5. Workday Recruiting

Workday Recruiting interface. Source: Workday.com

Category: Enterprise ATS and HCM

Best for: Enterprises already running Workday across HR and finance.

For organizations already using Workday for HR, payroll, and workforce management, Workday Recruiting gives you a recruiting platform without adding another vendor.

Unlike Ashby, Workday Recruiting isn't designed primarily for recruiters. It's an add-on to a wider HR ecosystem. That makes it a strong option for companies that prioritize governance, compliance, and a single system of record, but you may still need specialist recruiting efficiency tools to see a major impact.

What it does

Applicant tracking

Recruiting workflows and approvals

Interview scheduling

Internal mobility and referrals

HR and employee lifecycle integration

Enterprise reporting and compliance

Where it shines

Workday Recruiting's biggest strength is its connection to the wider Workday platform. Organizations already invested in Workday can manage hiring and HR from a single system while adding specialist AI tools where needed.

Pricing: Contact Sales for details.

“ I appreciate the end‑to‑end structure and configurability of the recruiting process, from requisition approvals and candidate tracking to interview feedback and offer management.” /G2

3.7/5 on G2

6. Teamtailor

Teamtailor: ATS with employer branding.

Category: Applicant tracking system

Best for: Growing companies that prioritize employer branding and candidate experience.

Teamtailor is an ATS built for candidate experience and employer branding. It helps organizations create attractive career sites, automate candidate communications, and build hiring workflows that are easy for recruiters and hiring managers to use.

Teamtailor is simpler and more user-friendly than Ashby. It’s not trying to match Ashby's depth of recruiting analytics. Instead, it helps you attract talent and deliver a polished hiring experience from first touch to offer.

What it does

Applicant tracking

Custom career sites

Employer branding tools

Recruitment marketing automation

Candidate communication workflows

Interview scheduling and collaboration

Where it shines

Teamtailor puts the candidate experience front and center. For organizations that compete on employer brand and want an ATS that's quick to learn, it's one of the strongest options available.

Pricing: Custom quotes available by request.

“ The system is logical and very easy to learn for everyone involved. I really appreciate how simple it is to build and customize our own job templates to fit our recruitment process.” /G2

4.6/5 on G2

7. Pinpoint

Pinpoint user dashboard.

Category: Applicant tracking system

Best for: Internal talent acquisition teams looking for an easy-to-use ATS.

Pinpoint is an ATS specifically for internal talent acquisition teams. It makes recruiting simpler, faster, and more collaborative, without overwhelming users with unnecessary complexity.

The platform combines applicant tracking, automation, employer branding, and reporting in a clean, intuitive interface.

Pinpoint doesn't have the same depth of analytics or recruiting operations features as Ashby. But many organizations prefer its ease of implementation and day-to-day usability.

What it does

Applicant tracking and hiring workflows

Career sites and employer branding

Interview scheduling

Recruitment automation

Reporting and analytics

HRIS integrations

Where it shines

Pinpoint strikes a strong balance between functionality and simplicity. Teams can modernize their recruiting process without the learning curve that often comes with larger enterprise platforms.

Pricing: Request a quote for details.

“ The ability to set up (and edit) workflows for a range of different roles has been super helpful when rolling out new processes and ways of working across the business.” /G2

4.6/5 on G2

8. Recruitee

Recruitee ATS dashboard.

Category: Applicant tracking system

Best for: Growing companies that want simple, collaborative hiring.

Recruitee is built for collaborative hiring. It helps recruiters and hiring managers work together through shared pipelines, interview scorecards , automated workflows, and customizable hiring processes. The platform is particularly popular with small and mid-sized businesses that want modern recruiting software without enterprise-level complexity.

Compared with Ashby, Recruitee focuses less on advanced recruiting operations and analytics. Instead, you get a simpler straightforward hiring experience that's easy for everyone to adopt.

What it does

Applicant tracking

Collaborative hiring workflows

Interview scheduling

Recruitment automation

Career sites

Recruiting reports and analytics

Where it shines

Recruitee is approachable from day one. If you want ease of use over highly configurable workflows, it’s a better fit than most ATS platforms.

Pricing: Start, Advance, and Optimize plans available. Details by request.

“ The automation features save a lot of time, and collaborating with hiring managers is smooth and efficient.” /G2

4.5/5 on G2

9. Gem

Gem AI-first all-in-one recruiting platform homepage showing ATS, CRM, sourcing, and analytics together

Category: Recruiting CRM and ATS

Best for: Recruiting teams with a strong outbound sourcing strategy.

Gem started as a recruiting CRM and sourcing platform before expanding into applicant tracking. Today, it combines outbound recruiting, talent pipeline management , analytics, and ATS functionality into a single platform designed for proactive hiring.

Compared with Ashby, Gem places greater emphasis on sourcing and candidate engagement. It's for recruiting teams that spend a significant amount of time actively building talent pipelines rather than relying on inbound.

What it does

Applicant tracking

Recruiting CRM

Candidate sourcing and outreach

Talent pipeline management

Recruiting analytics

Workflow automation

Where it shines

Gem is built for recruiters who believe the best hires are found, not just applied for. Its sourcing and CRM capabilities remain some of the strongest in the market.

Pricing: Startup Program from $130/month. Contact sales for custom quotes.

“ It consolidates sourcing, candidate management, recruiting analytics, and workflow automation all in one system without adding unnecessary complexity to the recruiting process.” /G2

4.7/5 on G2

10. iCIMS

Example iCIMS workflow for Tech Sales Director role.

Category: Enterprise ATS

Best for: Large enterprises with complex or high-volume recruiting needs.

iCIMS offers applicant tracking, CRM, recruitment marketing, onboarding, and AI-powered recruiting tools for large-scale organizations or high-volume hiring .

Compared with Ashby, iCIMS has a broader enterprise ecosystem and deeper support for complex recruiting environments. It has a long track record with large organizations across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other industries hiring at scale .

What it does

Applicant tracking

Candidate CRM

Recruitment marketing

Onboarding

AI-assisted recruiting

Enterprise integrations and reporting

Where it shines

iCIMS is built for enterprise recruiting. Organizations with complex hiring processes, large recruiting teams, or high-volume hiring requirements often shortlist it alongside platforms like SmartRecruiters and Workday Recruiting.

Pricing: Available by request.

“ It’s customizable, has a nice reporting system, and helps streamline the auditing process.” /G2

4.2/5 on G2

Ashby vs other ATS platforms

Ashby homepage hero showing the all-in-one recruiting software dashboard with ATS, analytics, scheduling, and CRM consolidated

Ashby is one of the most capable ATS platforms on the market. But like every ATS, it's primarily a system of record. The biggest differences between platforms often come down to workflow, usability, and the wider ecosystem around them.

That's also why many recruiting teams no longer view the ATS as the center of their recruiting technology. Instead, they keep a strong ATS in place and layer AI on top to automate sourcing, application review, interviewing, and reporting.

If you want to... Consider... Add AI across your recruiting workflow Metaview Build a structured hiring process Greenhouse Combine applicant tracking with a recruiting CRM Lever Scale enterprise recruiting globally SmartRecruiters or iCIMS Stay within the Workday ecosystem Workday Recruiting Prioritize employer branding Teamtailor Keep implementation simple Pinpoint or Recruitee Build stronger outbound pipelines Gem

How to choose the right Ashby alternative

The best ATS isn't always the one with the longest feature list. It's the one that removes the biggest bottlenecks from your hiring process.

Decide whether you actually need a new ATS Most recruiting teams struggle because sourcing takes too long, application review is manual, interviews generate inconsistent feedback, and reporting requires too much effort. If that's the case, adding AI recruiting software will deliver more value than replacing your ATS.

Look for AI that solves real recruiting problems Almost every recruiting platform now includes AI. The important question is what that AI actually does. Can it source candidates? Review hundreds of applications in minutes? Capture interview evidence automatically? Complete scorecards? Those capabilities have a much bigger impact than AI that simply generates text.

Think beyond applicant tracking Applicant tracking is table stakes. The best recruiting platforms improve every stage of hiring, from finding candidates to making better hiring decisions. Recruiting teams now evaluate the wider recruiting ecosystem alongside the ATS itself.

Prioritize recruiter adoption The most powerful recruiting software is useless if recruiters and hiring managers don't enjoy using it. Look for platforms that reduce clicks, eliminate manual admin, and fit naturally into existing hiring workflows.

Buy for flexibility Recruiting technology changes quickly. Choose platforms that integrate well with the rest of your stack so you can add new capabilities over time without replacing your entire recruiting system.

Why Ashby customers choose Metaview

Ashby already gives recruiting teams a modern ATS. Metaview helps them get even more from it.

Rather than replacing Ashby, Metaview adds AI across the parts of recruiting that consume the most time:

AI sourcing agents proactively identify qualified candidates

Application Review prioritizes inbound applicants in minutes

Interview intelligence automatically captures structured notes, completes scorecards, and gives hiring teams better evidence for every decision.

Everything syncs back to Ashby automatically, keeping your ATS up to date while reducing manual work for recruiters.

Ashby remains your system of record, and Metaview becomes your system of action.

Customers like SoSafe and Quora use Ashby and Metaview for workclass recruiting.

See it in action Bring Metaview into your hiring stack. Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes. Book a demo