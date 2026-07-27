Ashby alternatives: 10 ATS platforms for smarter hiring in 2026
Ashby is one of the most popular ATS platforms for modern recruiting teams. With applicant tracking, CRM, scheduling, sourcing, and analytics in one platform, it’s helped change what recruiters expect from an ATS.
But it's not the only option. Some teams want a more mature enterprise platform. Others are looking for stronger AI capabilities, a different recruiting workflow, or an ATS that better fits the way they hire.
Whether you're replacing Ashby or simply exploring the market, this guide compares the best ATS alternatives available in 2026. We’ll see dedicated applicant tracking systems and AI recruiting platforms that enhance your existing ATS.
|Platform
|Category
|Best for
|Metaview
|AI recruiting platform
|AI-powered sourcing, application review, interviewing, and recruiting workflows
|Greenhouse
|ATS
|Structured hiring and collaborative recruiting
|Lever
|ATS + CRM
|Relationship-driven recruiting and talent pipelines
|SmartRecruiters
|Enterprise ATS
|Large organizations hiring globally
|Workday Recruiting
|Enterprise ATS/HCM
|Organizations already using Workday
|Teamtailor
|ATS
|Employer branding and candidate experience
|Pinpoint
|ATS
|Internal talent acquisition teams
|Recruitee
|ATS
|Collaborative hiring for growing companies
|Gem
|ATS + CRM
|Outbound recruiting and talent engagement
|iCIMS
|Enterprise ATS
|Large enterprises with complex hiring needs
Why teams look for Ashby alternatives
Ashby packs huge functionality into one platform. That's precisely what makes it attractive. But no ATS is the perfect fit for every recruiting team.
You may need enterprise-scale governance, global hiring support, or deeper integrations. Or maybe more advanced AI sourcing, application review, and interviewing than an ATS provides. Or you’d simply prefer a different approach to applicant tracking.
It's also worth asking whether you need a new ATS at all. Many teams are adding AI alongside their ATS, rather than replacing it. They keep the system of record they already know, then add tools to automate the work recruiters spend the most time on.
The top Ashby alternatives for recruiters
Whether you're evaluating a new ATS or building a more capable recruiting stack, these are the Ashby alternatives to consider.
1. Metaview
Category: AI recruiting platform
Best for: Recruiting teams that want to add AI to Ashby without changing their ATS.
Even the best ATS can't solve every recruiting challenge on its own. Metaview complements Ashby by adding AI across the entire hiring workflow. Everything from sourcing and application review to interviewing and recruiting analytics.
Instead of replacing your ATS, Metaview makes it more efficient and impactful. AI sourcing agents proactively find candidates that match your hiring criteria. They’ll even reach out and schedule interviews with no human effort.
[Learn more about fillmore, your fully autonomous top-of-funnel recruiting assistant.]
Application Review prioritizes the strongest inbound applicants in minutes. Interview intelligence automatically captures structured notes, completes scorecards, and gives recruiting leaders better visibility into hiring quality.
And everything syncs back to Ashby, so your ATS stays up to date without extra admin.
What it does
- AI sourcing for outbound recruiting, plus automated outreach sequences and interview scheduling
- AI application review and candidate prioritization
- AI interview notes, summaries, and scorecards
- Interview insights and recruiter coaching
- Recruiting analytics and reporting
- Native integration with Ashby and other leading ATS platforms
Where it shines
Metaview isn’t another ATS. It helps recruiters spend less time on manual work and more time hiring by bringing AI to every stage of the recruiting process.
Pricing: Free plans available; Pro plans from $100/user per month; unlimited Max plan from $300/user per month.
2. Greenhouse
Category: Applicant tracking system
Best for: Companies that want a mature ATS with best-in-class structured hiring.
Greenhouse is one of the most established ATS platforms on the market. It's known for structured hiring, consistent interview processes, standardized scorecards, and collaborative hiring workflows.
Compared with Ashby, Greenhouse leans more into interview quality and hiring consistency than combining more recruiting functions into one platform.
It also has one of the largest integration ecosystems in recruiting. Greenhouse is a popular choice for organizations that want flexibility when building their recruiting stack.
What it does
- Applicant tracking and pipeline management
- Structured interviews and scorecards
- Interview scheduling and hiring workflows
- Recruiting analytics
- Career sites and candidate experience
- Extensive third-party integrations
Where it shines
Greenhouse has helped define structured hiring for more than a decade. Organizations that prioritize interview consistency and collaboration often put it at the top of their shortlist.
Pricing: Core, Plus and Pro plans available. Book a demo for details.
3. Lever
Category: ATS and recruiting CRM
Best for: Recruiting teams that prioritize relationship-driven hiring and long-term talent pipelines.
Lever is both ATS and CRM, and a strong choice for recruiting teams that value nurturing talent as much as processing applications. Instead of treating every candidate as an active applicant, Lever helps recruiters build long-term relationships with prospective hires.
While Ashby focuses on bringing analytics, scheduling, and recruiting operations together, Lever's strength is managing talent pipelines over time.
Its CRM, automation, and sourcing workflows make it particularly compatible with proactive recruiting strategies.
What it does
- Applicant tracking
- Built-in recruiting CRM
- Candidate sourcing and pipeline management
- Recruiting automation
- Interview scheduling and collaboration
- Recruiting analytics and reporting
Where it shines
Lever is one of the few ATS platforms where CRM is a core part of the product rather than an add-on. Teams that rely heavily on outbound recruiting often find that approach a better fit for the way they hire.
Pricing: Request a custom quote for details.
4. SmartRecruiters
Category: Enterprise ATS
Best for: Global enterprises hiring at scale.
SmartRecruiters puts applicant tracking, recruitment marketing, AI automation, and integrations into one platform for global recruiting teams.
A close competitor to Ashby, SmartRecruiters places greater emphasis on enterprise workflows, governance, and large-scale hiring programs. It's a popular choice for organizations that need sophisticated approval processes, regional hiring support, and integrations across a complex HR technology stack.
What it does
- Applicant tracking and hiring workflows
- Recruitment marketing and career sites
- AI-powered recruiting automation
- Interview scheduling and collaboration
- Enterprise reporting and analytics
- Global hiring and compliance support
Where it shines
SmartRecruiters is built for complexity. Large organizations with multiple business units, countries, and recruiting teams will appreciate its flexibility and enterprise-ready capabilities.
Pricing: Essential plan starts at $14,995; Professional, High Volume, and Complete plans available by request.
5. Workday Recruiting
Category: Enterprise ATS and HCM
Best for: Enterprises already running Workday across HR and finance.
For organizations already using Workday for HR, payroll, and workforce management, Workday Recruiting gives you a recruiting platform without adding another vendor.
Unlike Ashby, Workday Recruiting isn't designed primarily for recruiters. It's an add-on to a wider HR ecosystem. That makes it a strong option for companies that prioritize governance, compliance, and a single system of record, but you may still need specialist recruiting efficiency tools to see a major impact.
What it does
- Applicant tracking
- Recruiting workflows and approvals
- Interview scheduling
- Internal mobility and referrals
- HR and employee lifecycle integration
- Enterprise reporting and compliance
Where it shines
Workday Recruiting's biggest strength is its connection to the wider Workday platform. Organizations already invested in Workday can manage hiring and HR from a single system while adding specialist AI tools where needed.
Pricing: Contact Sales for details.
6. Teamtailor
Category: Applicant tracking system
Best for: Growing companies that prioritize employer branding and candidate experience.
Teamtailor is an ATS built for candidate experience and employer branding. It helps organizations create attractive career sites, automate candidate communications, and build hiring workflows that are easy for recruiters and hiring managers to use.
Teamtailor is simpler and more user-friendly than Ashby. It’s not trying to match Ashby's depth of recruiting analytics. Instead, it helps you attract talent and deliver a polished hiring experience from first touch to offer.
What it does
- Applicant tracking
- Custom career sites
- Employer branding tools
- Recruitment marketing automation
- Candidate communication workflows
- Interview scheduling and collaboration
Where it shines
Teamtailor puts the candidate experience front and center. For organizations that compete on employer brand and want an ATS that's quick to learn, it's one of the strongest options available.
Pricing: Custom quotes available by request.
7. Pinpoint
Category: Applicant tracking system
Best for: Internal talent acquisition teams looking for an easy-to-use ATS.
Pinpoint is an ATS specifically for internal talent acquisition teams. It makes recruiting simpler, faster, and more collaborative, without overwhelming users with unnecessary complexity.
The platform combines applicant tracking, automation, employer branding, and reporting in a clean, intuitive interface.
Pinpoint doesn't have the same depth of analytics or recruiting operations features as Ashby. But many organizations prefer its ease of implementation and day-to-day usability.
What it does
- Applicant tracking and hiring workflows
- Career sites and employer branding
- Interview scheduling
- Recruitment automation
- Reporting and analytics
- HRIS integrations
Where it shines
Pinpoint strikes a strong balance between functionality and simplicity. Teams can modernize their recruiting process without the learning curve that often comes with larger enterprise platforms.
Pricing: Request a quote for details.
8. Recruitee
Category: Applicant tracking system
Best for: Growing companies that want simple, collaborative hiring.
Recruitee is built for collaborative hiring. It helps recruiters and hiring managers work together through shared pipelines, interview scorecards, automated workflows, and customizable hiring processes. The platform is particularly popular with small and mid-sized businesses that want modern recruiting software without enterprise-level complexity.
Compared with Ashby, Recruitee focuses less on advanced recruiting operations and analytics. Instead, you get a simpler straightforward hiring experience that's easy for everyone to adopt.
What it does
- Applicant tracking
- Collaborative hiring workflows
- Interview scheduling
- Recruitment automation
- Career sites
- Recruiting reports and analytics
Where it shines
Recruitee is approachable from day one. If you want ease of use over highly configurable workflows, it’s a better fit than most ATS platforms.
Pricing: Start, Advance, and Optimize plans available. Details by request.
9. Gem
Category: Recruiting CRM and ATS
Best for: Recruiting teams with a strong outbound sourcing strategy.
Gem started as a recruiting CRM and sourcing platform before expanding into applicant tracking. Today, it combines outbound recruiting, talent pipeline management, analytics, and ATS functionality into a single platform designed for proactive hiring.
Compared with Ashby, Gem places greater emphasis on sourcing and candidate engagement. It's for recruiting teams that spend a significant amount of time actively building talent pipelines rather than relying on inbound.
What it does
- Applicant tracking
- Recruiting CRM
- Candidate sourcing and outreach
- Talent pipeline management
- Recruiting analytics
- Workflow automation
Where it shines
Gem is built for recruiters who believe the best hires are found, not just applied for. Its sourcing and CRM capabilities remain some of the strongest in the market.
Pricing: Startup Program from $130/month. Contact sales for custom quotes.
10. iCIMS
Category: Enterprise ATS
Best for: Large enterprises with complex or high-volume recruiting needs.
iCIMS offers applicant tracking, CRM, recruitment marketing, onboarding, and AI-powered recruiting tools for large-scale organizations or high-volume hiring.
Compared with Ashby, iCIMS has a broader enterprise ecosystem and deeper support for complex recruiting environments. It has a long track record with large organizations across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other industries hiring at scale.
What it does
- Applicant tracking
- Candidate CRM
- Recruitment marketing
- Onboarding
- AI-assisted recruiting
- Enterprise integrations and reporting
Where it shines
iCIMS is built for enterprise recruiting. Organizations with complex hiring processes, large recruiting teams, or high-volume hiring requirements often shortlist it alongside platforms like SmartRecruiters and Workday Recruiting.
Pricing: Available by request.
Ashby vs other ATS platforms
Ashby is one of the most capable ATS platforms on the market. But like every ATS, it's primarily a system of record. The biggest differences between platforms often come down to workflow, usability, and the wider ecosystem around them.
That's also why many recruiting teams no longer view the ATS as the center of their recruiting technology. Instead, they keep a strong ATS in place and layer AI on top to automate sourcing, application review, interviewing, and reporting.
|If you want to...
|Consider...
|Add AI across your recruiting workflow
|Metaview
|Build a structured hiring process
|Greenhouse
|Combine applicant tracking with a recruiting CRM
|Lever
|Scale enterprise recruiting globally
|SmartRecruiters or iCIMS
|Stay within the Workday ecosystem
|Workday Recruiting
|Prioritize employer branding
|Teamtailor
|Keep implementation simple
|Pinpoint or Recruitee
|Build stronger outbound pipelines
|Gem
How to choose the right Ashby alternative
The best ATS isn't always the one with the longest feature list. It's the one that removes the biggest bottlenecks from your hiring process.
Why Ashby customers choose Metaview
Ashby already gives recruiting teams a modern ATS. Metaview helps them get even more from it.
Rather than replacing Ashby, Metaview adds AI across the parts of recruiting that consume the most time:
- AI sourcing agents proactively identify qualified candidates
- Application Review prioritizes inbound applicants in minutes
- Interview intelligence automatically captures structured notes, completes scorecards, and gives hiring teams better evidence for every decision.
Everything syncs back to Ashby automatically, keeping your ATS up to date while reducing manual work for recruiters.
Ashby remains your system of record, and Metaview becomes your system of action.
Customers like SoSafe and Quora use Ashby and Metaview for workclass recruiting.
Bring Metaview into your hiring stack.
Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes.
Ashby alternative FAQs
What is the best alternative to Ashby?
That depends on what you're looking for. Greenhouse is a strong choice for structured hiring, Lever excels at relationship-driven recruiting, SmartRecruiters and iCIMS are built for enterprise hiring, and Metaview is ideal for teams that want to add AI to their existing ATS.
Why do companies look for Ashby alternatives?
Organizations typically look for alternatives because they need different enterprise capabilities, a different recruiting workflow, or stronger AI across sourcing, application review, and interviewing. Many teams also evaluate alternatives as their recruiting organization grows.
Is Ashby an ATS?
Yes. Ashby is an applicant tracking system with built-in recruiting CRM, scheduling, analytics, and automation. It's designed to manage the end-to-end recruiting process from sourcing through hiring.
Can Metaview integrate with Ashby?
Yes. Metaview integrates with Ashby, allowing recruiting teams to add AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics while keeping Ashby as their system of record.
Which ATS is best for enterprise recruiting?
SmartRecruiters, iCIMS, Workday Recruiting, Greenhouse, and Ashby are all strong enterprise options. The right choice depends on your hiring volume, existing HR systems, and the workflows that matter most to your recruiting team.
Should I replace my ATS or add AI recruiting software?
If your ATS already supports your hiring process, adding AI recruiting software is often the better investment. It allows you to automate sourcing, application review, interviewing, and reporting without the cost and disruption of replacing your entire applicant tracking system.