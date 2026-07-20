Contingency recruiters: definition, benefits, & the case for AI alternatives
Your recruiting team is at capacity. New roles keep opening. And hiring managers need candidates yesterday.
At the same time, hiring more full-time recruiters doesn't make sense. Your hiring plans are unpredictable. You only need extra recruiting capacity for a few months. Or maybe the budget simply isn't there to bring on another full-time recruiter.
Contingency recruiting has long been a common way to solve this specific problem. Instead of hiring an internal recruiter or engaging a retained search firm, companies work with external recruiters who are only paid if they successfully place a candidate.
It's a simple proposition: more recruiting capacity, with less upfront risk.
That's why contingency recruiters remain a popular option for startups, growing companies, and lean talent acquisition teams.
But today's hiring landscape looks very different than it did even a few years ago.
Companies no longer have just two choices: build more recruiting capacity in-house or outsource it to an agency.
Autonomous AI is now a third option that combines the flexibility of contingency recruiting with the speed, consistency, and cost efficiency of an AI recruiting teammate.
Before exploring that alternative, it's worth understanding exactly how contingency recruiting works, where it excels, and where it starts to show its limits.
What is contingency recruiting?
Contingency recruiting is a hiring model where an external recruiter is paid only if they successfully fill an open role. Unlike sourcing firms which receive fees up front to conduct complete searches, contingency recruiters assume the risk themselves.
A typical contingency recruiter will:
- Receive a hiring brief from the employer
- Source and qualify candidates
- Introduce suitable candidates to the hiring team
- Support the interview process
- Earn a placement fee if one of their candidates is hired
Because payment depends on a successful outcome, contingency recruiting is often described as a success-based recruiting model.
There's no long-term commitment, no additional headcount, and usually no upfront cost. Instead, companies can quickly add recruiting capacity whenever they need it and only pay when a role is filled.
Why companies choose contingency recruiters
Contingency recruiting solves a real business problem. Most organizations don't need uniform recruiting capacity all year round.
So building an internal recruiting team for inconsistent peaks isn't practical.
Hiring recruiters takes time, adds fixed costs, and may leave you overstaffed once hiring slows again. Contingency recruiters offer a flexible alternative.
Immediate recruiting capacity
The biggest advantage is probably speed. An experienced contingency recruiter can pick up roles immediately. There's no onboarding period or lengthy implementation process; they begin sourcing candidates as soon as the search is agreed.
And that extra capacity can make the difference between filling critical roles quickly and falling behind on hiring plans.
Pay only for successful hires
Unlike retained search, contingency recruiting typically requires no upfront investment. If the recruiter doesn't successfully place a candidate, you don’t pay.
That success-based pricing makes contingency recruiting attractive for companies that want to control hiring costs while still accessing external recruiting expertise.
Access specialist expertise
Many contingency recruiters focus on particular industries, functions, or geographies. They bring established candidate networks, deep market knowledge, and experience filling similar roles for other companies.
For organizations hiring into unfamiliar markets or niche disciplines, that expertise can be difficult to build internally.
Flexible support when internal teams are stretched
When recruiters are balancing dozens of open roles, interviews, hiring manager meetings, and stakeholder requests, simply having additional sourcing and outreach capacity can significantly reduce pressure on the internal team.
In short, contingency recruiting lets you add recruiting capacity, without necessarily adding another recruiter.
The disadvantages of contingency recruiting
Like any hiring strategy, contingency recruiting comes with trade-offs. Some of which reveal the underlying problem companies are really trying to solve.
External recruiters have limited context
Contingency recruiters can quickly learn about an open role, but they rarely have the same institutional knowledge and context as an internal recruiter.
They haven't spent months partnering with hiring managers. They don't see the day-to-day decisions behind hiring priorities. And they may not fully understand how your culture, product, or long-term strategy influence what makes someone successful.
They're simply operating with less context than someone embedded within your team.
Knowledge leaves with the recruiter
Every search creates valuable knowledge. Which backgrounds produce the strongest candidates? Which companies consistently generate good talent? Which messaging gets the highest response rates?
When a contingency search ends, much of that knowledge leaves with the recruiter.
Internal recruiting teams, by contrast, build institutional knowledge that compounds over time.
Costs grow as hiring grows
The success-based pricing model makes contingency recruiting attractive because there are no upfront costs. But every successful placement generates another fee.
For companies hiring occasionally, that's often a worthwhile trade-off.
For companies hiring dozens of people each year, however, contingency fees can become one of the largest external recruiting expenses.
A new alternative: autonomous recruiting
For years, companies had two ways to solve a recruiting capacity problem:
- Hire more recruiters
- Outsource work to contingency recruiters
Autonomous AI introduces a third option. Instead of adding another person you add an AI recruiting agent that executes much of the operational work on behalf of your team.
Think about the work that consumes the most time during a search:
- Sourcing candidates
- Researching backgrounds
- Personalizing outreach
- Following up with prospects
- Booking meetings
- Keeping the pipeline moving
These are all essential activities. But they're also highly repetitive.
Autonomous AI can own that execution while recruiters continue to do what humans do best:
- Partner with hiring managers
- Refine the ideal candidate profile
- Assess candidates
- Build relationships
- Make hiring decisions
Rather than bringing in an external recruiter to create more capacity, autonomous AI creates that capacity from within your existing team.
How fillmore works like an always-on contingency recruiter
Like a contingency recruiter, fillmore gives your team additional recruiting capacity without requiring you to hire another recruiter. You start by describing the role you're hiring for in natural language—just as you would brief a trusted teammate.
Through conversation, fillmore helps refine the ideal candidate profile until it has a clear understanding of what success looks like.
Then it gets to work.
Fillmore autonomously:
- Sources highly relevant candidates
- Researches their backgrounds
- Writes personalized outreach
- Manages follow-ups
- Books meetings with interested candidates
Throughout the process, your recruiters stay in control. They review candidates, adjust strategy when needed, partner with hiring managers, and make every hiring decision.
Fillmore simply takes ownership of the repetitive execution that would otherwise consume hours each week.
And just like contingency recruiting, fillmore follows a success-based commercial model. Instead of paying for additional headcount or committing to an agency retainer, you only pay when a role is successfully filled.
Your recruiters keep the context. Your organization retains the knowledge.
And your hiring capacity scales without requiring another external recruiter to join the search.
Contingency recruiter or autonomous AI?
A contingency recruiter adds another person to the hiring process. They source candidates, build a pipeline, and introduce qualified talent. But they're still an external partner, working outside your day-to-day recruiting function.
An autonomous AI agent expands the capacity of your existing team instead.
Rather than handing execution to an external recruiter, your team delegates repetitive recruiting work to AI while keeping hiring strategy, candidate relationships, and decision-making in-house.
Neither approach is universally better. If you're hiring for a highly confidential executive role or need specialist market expertise, an experienced contingency recruiter may still be the right choice.
But if your challenge is consistently building qualified pipelines across multiple roles, autonomous AI gives your team a way to increase recruiting capacity without increasing headcount or agency spend.
The future of recruiting capacity
Contingency recruiting solves a genuine business problem. When internal recruiting teams don't have enough capacity, bringing in an external recruiter is often faster and less risky than hiring another full-time employee.
That logic still holds. But it's no longer the only option.
Autonomous AI lets you add recruiting capacity to your existing team, without buying in temporary external support. Your recruiters stay in control of hiring strategy, candidate evaluation, and stakeholder relationships. And the knowledge and experience gained along the way stays within the organization.
The AI takes responsibility for sourcing, research, outreach, follow-ups, and pipeline execution.
For many growing hiring teams, that's not just an alternative to contingency recruiting. It's the next evolution of it.
Outbound recruiting that runs itself.
Fillmore is the AI coworker that finds candidates, runs personalized outreach, and books screening calls. Autonomously.
Contingency recruiting FAQs
What does a contingency recruiter do?
A contingency recruiter sources candidates, screens potential matches, presents qualified candidates to the employer, supports the hiring process, and earns a placement fee if one of their candidates is hired.
What's the difference between contingency recruiting and retained recruiting?
The biggest difference is how recruiters are paid. Retained recruiters receive an upfront fee to conduct a dedicated search, while contingency recruiters are paid only if they successfully fill the role. Retained search is more common for executive or highly confidential positions, while contingency recruiting is often used for professional and mid-level hiring.
When should you use a contingency recruiter?
Contingency recruiting can be a good fit when you need additional recruiting capacity quickly, don't want to hire another internal recruiter, or have occasional hiring needs that don't justify expanding your talent acquisition team.
What are the drawbacks of contingency recruiting?
While contingency recruiting offers flexibility, external recruiters may have less context about your company than internal recruiters. Recruiting knowledge often leaves with the agency after each search, and placement fees can become expensive for organizations making frequent hires.
Is autonomous AI an alternative to contingency recruiting?
For many organizations, yes. Autonomous AI provides additional recruiting capacity by handling sourcing, candidate research, outreach, follow-ups, and scheduling, while internal recruiters remain responsible for hiring strategy and decisions. This lets companies scale recruiting execution without adding headcount or relying on external agencies for every search.